Ahead of his 31st birthday, Manchester United player, Marouane Fellaini has shaved off the `afro’ hairstyle he is known with.

On his twitter handle @Fellaini, the Belgian midfielder posted a picture of himself on Wednesday with a low haircut and wrote: “new year, new look, birthday tomorrow’’.

Fans as well as his team mates have expressed mixed reactions over his new look with some lauding his new trim and others condemning it.

His club teammate Eric Bailly and his Belgian mate Vincent Kompany reacted thus: @Ericbailly24 “noooooooooo’’, @vincentkompany“its photoshopped, it cant be true’’.

Fans: @teddymuene“what a sad day in football’’, @egillgillz “amazing haircut King Fellaini, really brings out your chin’’, @f_edits “I love everything you do, but this aint it chief @martialfc_11 “love that big man’’.