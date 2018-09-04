– The Sun News
The Police in Lagos on Tuesday, arraigned a 31-year-old applicant, Joshua Oshame, at an Ikeja Magistrates’ Court, for allegedly assaulting two policemen while under the influence of hard drug.

Oshame, whose address was not given, is facing a two-count charge bordering on assault.

The prosecutor, Sgt Michael Unah, alleged that the accused assaulted one Insp Yakubu Adeniyi and Sgt. Moses Ogwu, with a beer bottle while on their lawful duties.

Unah told the court that the accused committed the offences on Aug. 25 about 10.30 a.m. at Aganga Street, Ifako-Ijaiye in Lagos.

READ ALSO JUST IN: Fani-Kayode reports to Force Headquarters

He alleged that the policemen while on patrol at suspected criminal hideout area located at Ifako-Ijaiye, apprehended the accused who was in possession of a codeine cough syrup and other illicit drugs.

“The accused resisted arrest and in the process, he hit the complainants with a beer bottle,” he said.

Unah said the offences contravened Sections 117 and 174 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State 2015, (Revised)
The accused pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The Chief Magistrate, Mr A. A. Fashola, granted the accused bail in the sum of N50, 000 with one surety.

Fashola ruled that the surety must be gainfully employed and who should show evidence of two years tax payment to the Lagos State Government as part of the bail conditions.

The Magistrate adjourned the case until Sept. 28 for mention.

