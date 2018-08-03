Man U to offer Martial plus cash for Boateng

Manchester United are willing to use Anthony Martial in negotiations for Bayern Munich defender Jerome Boateng.

United boss Jose Mourinho is desperate to see an experienced centre-half added to his squad before next week’s transfer deadline.

Germany international Boateng is a target, reports BILD, and their interest sets up the prospect of a swap involving France international Martial.

Bayern are seeking €60m to sell Boateng, while Martial is rated at €65m by United.

PSG are also chasing Boateng, but Martial could prove a decisive factor if it becomes a straight auction between the two clubs.