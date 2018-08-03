– The Sun News
MARTIAL

Man U to offer Martial plus cash for Boateng

— 3rd August 2018

Manchester United are willing to use Anthony Martial in negotiations for Bayern Munich defender Jerome Boateng.

United boss Jose Mourinho is desperate to see an experienced centre-half added to his squad before next week’s transfer deadline.

Germany international Boateng is a target, reports BILD, and their interest sets up the prospect of a swap involving France international Martial.

Bayern are seeking €60m to sell Boateng, while Martial is rated at €65m by United.

PSG are also chasing Boateng, but Martial could prove a decisive factor if it becomes a straight auction between the two clubs.

 

Share