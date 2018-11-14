Alexis Sanchez has been offered to Real Madrid amid his Manchester United struggles, according to stunning reports.

Sanchez only signed for Manchester United in January but, 11 months on, the Chile international is supposedly eager to quit the Red Devils for a new challenge elsewhere.

The 29-year-old has failed to meet expectations over at Old Trafford, finding the net just four times since moving from Arsenal in a swap deal with Henrikh Mkhitaryan.

Sanchez’s Manchester United form has picked up in recent times with the forward impressing in matches against Bournemouth and Juventus in a No 9 role.

He was, however, benched for the chastening 3-1 Manchester derby defeat to fierce rivals Manchester City.

And Spanish website Ok Diario claim the forward has been offered to Real Madrid.

Los Blancos, despite improving since Julen Lopetegui made way for Santiago Solari, need more stardust.

The La Liga giants failed to replace Cristiano Ronaldo in the summer, with marquee names evading them.

Neymar was their priority target but the PSG star ultimately opted to remain at the Parc des Princes.

And any hopes of landing Kylian Mbappe were ended when he propelled France to World Cup glory in Russia back in July.

Ok Diario say Real have been offered Sanchez amid his United problems.

However, the transfer supposedly hinges on whether they can reach an economic agreement with both club and player.

At United, Sanchez pockets huge wages of £350,000-a-week.

And he may have to take a pay cut if he is to secure a big move to the Bernabeu.

Real also have other transfer priorities.