…Gives Portugese ‘top four’ target

Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho will be sacked by the Glazer family if he fails to steer the club to a Champions League spot, reports have claimed.

The 55-year-old’s combative mood has done little to lift spirits in and around the club, with links to Zinedine Zidane intensifying by the week.

Zidane supposedly expects to be offered the Manchester United job should Mourinho be axed.

Yet the Manchester Evening News suggest the Portuguese will not be going anywhere anytime soon.

READ ALSO Reps and the abandoned Onitsha Port

The Glazer family care about success on the pitch – but long gone are the days where the title was the No 1 goal.

Instead, the MEN suggest they will be happy with Mourinho should he steer them to a Champions League spot.

United pride themselves on being a money-making juggernaut and received £36million for playing in just eight European matches last term.

The Glazer family need that cash to balance the books and, if Mourinho guides them to a top four spot, then he will likely stay.

History suggests, though, that failure will lead to his head rolling.