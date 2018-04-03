The Sun News
Latest
3rd April 2018 - Man to die by hanging for robbery, attempted murder
3rd April 2018 - HAPPENING NOW: Ex-Abia gov, Orji Kalu pays courtesy call on Alake
3rd April 2018 - Why you shouldn’t throw away an overripe banana
3rd April 2018 - Lalong swears in Justice Dakwak as Plateau Chief Judge
3rd April 2018 - Russia plans to fully comply with OPEC-non-OPEC oil deal in April
3rd April 2018 - Buhari’s decision on APC NWC tenure dangerous – Ebonyi chair
3rd April 2018 - Israeli PM makes U-turn, may resettle African migrants
3rd April 2018 - Medical marijuana could help lower opioid prescription – study
3rd April 2018 - Thai PM jokes he will behead actor for demanding early election
3rd April 2018 - All passengers escape unhurt in helicopter crash
Home / National / Man to die by hanging for robbery, attempted murder

Man to die by hanging for robbery, attempted murder

— 3rd April 2018

Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure

An Ondo State High Court, sitting in Akure, has sentenced a man, Akinyemi Babatunde, to death by hanging.

The convict was said to have robbed his former employer, Dr. Faith Omotayo of her Toyota Camry car, and also made attempts to kill her.

The court, presided over by Justice Yemi Fasanmi, also established that the convict stole a laptop, two cell phones and a power bank all belonging to Omotayo in 2012.

Babatunde who had been standing trial on a two-count charge of conspiracy and armed robbery since 2013, was said to be an employee of Dr. Omotayo till he committed the offences.

According to the charge, Babatunde used knife to threaten Omotayo, tied her to a plastic chair and covered her mouth with a piece of cloth in her house located at CAC street, Isuada in Owo Local Government Area of the state.

In his ruling, Justice Fasanmi held that the court has through the proofs and evidences before it established the case of robbery against the convict.

He said the Prosecution Counsel, Mr. Wale Bamisile, proved beyond any reasonable doubt that Babatunde was involved in robbery and attempted to kill Mrs. Omotayo.

He, then, sentenced Babatunde to death by hanging.

Share

About author

Segun Adio

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Man to die by hanging for robbery, attempted murder

— 3rd April 2018

Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure An Ondo State High Court, sitting in Akure, has sentenced a man, Akinyemi Babatunde, to death by hanging. The convict was said to have robbed his former employer, Dr. Faith Omotayo of her Toyota Camry car, and also made attempts to kill her. The court, presided over by Justice Yemi Fasanmi, also…

  • HAPPENING NOW: Ex-Abia gov, Orji Kalu pays courtesy call on Alake

    — 3rd April 2018

    Laide Raheem, Abeokuta A former governor of Abia State, Dr. Orji Uzor Kalu, is currently on a courtesy visit to the palace of Alake and the Paramount Ruler of Egbaland, Oba Adedotun Aremu Gbadebo. Kalu, whose entourage arrived the Ake Palace around 12.50p.m, was received by Egba High Chiefs and was immediately ushered into the…

  • Why you shouldn’t throw away an overripe banana

    — 3rd April 2018

    IndiaToday Most of us tend to throw away overripe bananas, fearing they would no longer be fresh, and therefore, not fit to eat. Although overripe bananas may not really look very appetising–the fruit turns soggy while the banana peel may turn black or brown–they are very good for our health. Here are the benefits that…

  • Justice DAKWAK Governor Lalong

    Lalong swears in Justice Dakwak as Plateau Chief Judge

    — 3rd April 2018

    Governor Simon Lalong of Plateau State on Tuesday swore in Justice Yakubu Gyang Dakwak as the substantive Chief Judge of Plateau. Dakwak had acted in that capacity since Sept. 2017 when the former Chief Judge, Justice Pius Damulak, retired from service. Lalong, in a brief speech at the ceremony, reminded the officer of the crucial…

  • Buhari’s decision on APC NWC tenure dangerous – Ebonyi chair

    — 3rd April 2018

    Romanus Ugwu, Abuja Chairman of Ebonyi State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Pastor Eze Nwachukwu Eze, has warned that changing the national and state leadership of the ruling party would spell doom and disaster for the party in the 2019 general elections. Pastor Nwachukwu spoke to Daily Sun on telephone while reacting to…

Archive

April 2018
S M T W T F S
« Mar    
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
2930  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share