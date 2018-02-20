The Sun News
Latest
20th February 2018 - Man suffering from rectal cancer cries for help
20th February 2018 - 2019 guber: Okorocha can’t decide for Imo people – Ezeonwuka
20th February 2018 - Ahiara Diocese crisis: Bishop Okpalaeke quits
20th February 2018 - 2019: South South PDP leaders vow to sack APC
19th February 2018 - Lone Suicide Bomber kills self in UNIMAID blast
19th February 2018 - One killed at PDP rally in Ebonyi
19th February 2018 - Video of underage voters from 2015, says Kano Govt
19th February 2018 - BOOK REVIEW: Colours of prejudice and a nation’s bumpy ride
19th February 2018 - Boko Haram: Group plans medical, food aids for Chibok Girls’ parents
19th February 2018 - Corruption war’ll be sustained until new image created – Buhari
Home / Lifeline / Man suffering from rectal cancer cries for help

Man suffering from rectal cancer cries for help

— 20th February 2018

…Needs N4.5m for surgical correction

Tunde Omolehin, Sokoto

 A Few years ago, Mr. Fatai Yusuf, a 60-year-old resident of Lameda Street, Magbon, Lagos, had no idea that he would one day be tormented by cancer. But in March 2015, he discovered a blockage in his anal canal.

 At the moment, this father of four, who hails from Ojoku town in Oyun Local Government Area of Kwara State, is fighting the battle of his life against rectal cancer.

 According to medical experts, colorectal cancer is the third most-common type of cancer, making up about 10 per cent of all cases. It requires early and careful surgical treatment.

 In a sustained effort to win the battle in earnest, Fatai has visited many private hospitals, and even the Lagos University Teaching Hospital (LUTH), Idi Araba, Lagos, for treatment.

 Speaking in an interview with our correspondent, he shared a chilly tale of his ordeal and how lack of finance was contributing to his deteriorating health.

 “It just started with a clear symptom of diarrhoea. Then, I went to a hospital in Mushin area of Lagos. The doctor there attended to me and later recommended that I should go for a scan for proper diagnosis.

 “After a month, the result came out and it was confirmed that I had rectal cancer. That was the genesis of the ailment. At that stage, I was having difficulties passing both urine and stool because of the development,” Fatai said. 

 Since the discovery, Fatai has been running from pillar to post in search of a cure.  His search for relief has taken him to various private hospitals within Lagos but no help has come his way.

 “It was at that point that I met another doctor at Ikotun, Egbe, Lagos. He suggested that I should begin to use an alternative for easy passage of stool and urine.  

“I was fixed with two pipes through my right abdomen. I was also placed on capsule treatment but all of that made no difference to my situation,” he said.

 A medical report from LUTH indicated that Fatai sought medical solution to his challenge in the hospital but was unsuccessful because the only specialised machine meant for the treatment of rectal cancer was faulty.

 He said: “I also encountered another doctor who advised me to go to Eko Hospital, Ikeja, Lagos, where the machine was available but I was unable to raise the medical bill at the time.

 “Shortly after, I got a referral letter from my first doctor who assured me that Obafemi Awolowo University Teaching Hospital, Ile-Ife, OsunState, could perform a correction surgery with about N4.5 million.”

 Fatai, who is a petty trader, lamented that he was compelled to sell off his wares to raise money for his treatment.

He said, now, he is left with no option than to appeal to all well-meaning Nigerians for financial assistance to undergo treatment at the Obafemi Awolowo University Teaching Hospital.

 Corroborating her husband on his predicament, Mrs. Kudirat Yusuf noted that he had spent their entire life savings hoping to get a cure but to no avail.

 Daily Sun learnt that Mrs. Yusuf, a housewife, has been saddled with the additional task of taking care of her husband by cleaning his stool and urine, which stream out uncontrollably from the pipes fixed to his abdomen.

 In a voice laden with emotion, Mrs. Yusuf appealed for help to end the life-threatening challenge her husband was facing.

 “We have spent close to N2 million to perform the minor surgery at an early stage but they were unsuccessful. We have no alternative now than to make appeals to good-spirited Nigerians for financial help to enable him perform this surgery, before the problem gets out of hand,” she said.

 Those wishing to help Fatai can send their contributions through Yusuf Olugbogi Fatai, Ecobank Plc account number 3791010767. He can be reached on 08023318474.

 

Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

From job seeking to running a N50 million a year business

BREAKTHROUGH: Man over 40?? Shrink your Prostate Enlargement in 13 Days! Learn How!

BREAKING: New diabetes treatment 'cures' Ijebu man in 6 weeks

Guaranteed Income: Register for free and get 100 dollar bonus to start!

Frenzy moments in the EPL, enjoy as we throw jabs at 'em!

About author

Uche Atuma

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

2019 guber: Okorocha can’t decide for Imo people – Ezeonwuka

— 20th February 2018

Zika Bobby Spiritual leader of the Igbo nation and member of the Board of Trustees (BoT) of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), Chief Rommy Ezeonwuka, has told Governor Rochas Okorocha of Imo that he cannot decide for the people of the state on who succeeds him in 2019. Okorocha was said to have endorsed…

  • Ahiara Diocese crisis: Bishop Okpalaeke quits

    — 20th February 2018

    • Pope appoints Ugorji as Apostolic Administrator Aidoghie Paulinus, Abuja; Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri  Embattled Bishop of the Catholic Diocese of Ahiara, Most Revd (Dr) Peter Okpalaeke, may have finally bowed to pressure with yesterday’s announcement of his resignation after eight years of protracted crisis with the faithful and priests of the diocese. However, the Catholic…

  • 2019: South South PDP leaders vow to sack APC

    — 20th February 2018

    Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) leaders from the South South have resolved to work in unity to ensure the party forms the next Federal Government in 2019. The South south PDP leaders declared that the APC-led Federal Government has failed Nigeria, destroyed the economy, destabilised the nation’s security infrastructure and made the country to slide into unprecedented suffering. …

  • Lone Suicide Bomber kills self in UNIMAID blast

    — 19th February 2018

    Timothy Olanrewaju, Maiduguri A lone suicide bomber attempting to sneak into the University of Maiduguri (UNIMAID) campus has blown up himself following police intervention. Commissioner of Police, Borno Command, Damian Chukwu, told The Sun that the male bomber was shot by mobile policemen at the University parapet as he attempted to enter the campus. “It…

  • One killed at PDP rally in Ebonyi

    — 19th February 2018

    Obinna Odogwu, Abakaliki The Ebonyi State Police Command on Monday confirmed the arrest of one Mr Emmanuel (surname withheld) for allegedly having a hand in the death of one Mr. Elias Nwankwoagu in Nwofe community in Izzi council area of the southeastern state. Elias (popularly known as a Okirika) was gunned down at a political…

Archive

February 2018
S M T W T F S
« Jan    
 123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share