Man sets self ablaze, says hardship in Nigeria too much

By Christopher Oji

A man believed to be in his early 20s Wednesday afternoon, set himself ablaze in the Omole Phase 1 area of Ojodu, Lagos.

The man, whose identity has not be confirmed, was said to had armed himself with a gallon of petrol and lighter and started narrating how Nigerians were going through hardship.

A witness, Ben Chinedu, told Daily Sun that: “I was Gate when I saw a crowd and I stopped to make enquiries. I saw a young man in his 20s; he was armed with a gallon of fuel. He was shouting on top of his voice saying that he was tired of life. He narrated how he had been running from one person to other for assistance and everyone was saying things were difficult. He told people who cared to listen that the country was under a spell that cannot be cleansed.