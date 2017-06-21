The Sun News
Man rapes friend’s sister, arraigned

— 21st June 2017

An unemployed man,  Mathias Attah, 20, was on Wednesday charged before an Ikeja Chief Magistrates’ Court for allegedly raping  a teenager.

Attah, residing at  No. 5, Kareem Babatunde St., Dopemu, near Lagos, is facing a tw0-count charge of  rape and unlawful escape from custody.

The Prosecutor, Insp. Clifford Ogu, told court that the offences were committed on May 31 and June 7 at the residence of the accused.

Ogu described the accused as a friend to the brother of the rape victim.

“The girl was on her way back from school when the accused called her.

“The accused could not hold himself.  He called the girl into his room on the pretext of sending her to her brother.

“The accused shut the door at her and raped her.

“The girl cried to her mother and the case was brought to the police station.”

Ogu also said that the accused, who was arrested and remanded in police custody, however, escaped.

“He was later arrested and charged to court,” Ogu said.

According to him, the offences contravened Section 259 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

The accused, however, pleaded not guilty to the charges.

The Chief Magistrate, Mrs Taiwo Akanni, granted bail to the accused in the sum of N250,000 with two sureties in like sum.

Akanni adjourned the case until July 17 for mention. (NAN)

