Man pours acid on wife's genitals as she refuses sex

Man pours acid on wife’s genitals as she refuses sex

— 31st October 2017

In a grisly crime reported from Kannauj district, a man poured acid onto the private part of his wife, after she refused to make physical relation with him. The incident which took place on Monday came to light on Tuesday after womans parents lodged a complaint with the Kotwali police station. The woman, a native of Behrin village of the district has been admitted to district hospital in a serious condition.

According to police, the victim alleged that her husband was forcing her to make physical relationship with her, but when she refused, he threw acid on her genitals, which led to severe burn injuries.

The woman got married to the accused about six years ago, and was staying with her husband and two children in Behrin Village under the limits of Kotwali police station.

According to Superintendent of police Kannauj Harishchander, a case has been registered under the relevant sections of IPC against the accused and three other people.Raids are underway to make their arrest possible. (TimesofIndia)

