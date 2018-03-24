The Sun News
Man nabbed over death of lover

Man nabbed over death of lover

— 24th March 2018

Laide Raheem, Abeokuta

A 36-year-old man, Owolabi Musiliu, has been nabbed by police in Ogun State, over alleged murder of his lover, Fausat Idowu.

The suspect, a mechanic at the Mechanic Village in the Camp Area of Abeokuta, the state capital, was reported to have taken 40-year-old Fausat to an hotel in Abeokuta for pleasure when she suddenly fell ill and died.

He was also reported to have hid the incident and buried the remains of the lover in a  shallow grave, at Osara Village, off Abeokuta-Ibadan Expressway.

Briefing journalists shortly after the corpse of the victim was exhumed by the police in an uncompleted building, a stone throw distance from the suspect’s house in Osara, Ogun State Commissioner of Police, Ahmed Iliyasu, said the deceased’s younger brother, Hammed Idowu, had on February 1, reported to the police that the deceased, said to have gone to attend a naming ceremony at Bode Olude Area, failed to return home.

According to Iliyasu, on the strength of the report, detectives at the Homicide Section were detailed to investigate the matter. He added that through technical and intelligence-based investigation and profiling of the deceased’s telephone call log, it was revealed that the suspect was the last person she spoke with.

Iliyasu, who stated the suspect was tracked and apprehended on March 19, said the suspect, during interrogation, admitted to the crime.

“On interrogation, the suspect admitted taking the deceased to Rocky Gold Hotel at Iyana-Apakila, Abeokuta, for pleasure, where he claimed she fell ill and later took her in his vehicle, but died under a mysterious circumstance in the car.

“He further confessed that he took the corpse to a nearby bush, dug a shallow grave and buried it without disclosing same to anybody. This made the circumstances of her death mysterious as well as questionable, which is condemnable. The suspect will soon be arraigned before a court of competent jurisdiction,” the police boss stated.

In an interview with our correspondent, the suspect said the deceased had been her lover for six months. He confessed that it was first time he and the mother of four and a divorcee, would try to have a sexual intercourse since they started dating.

On what transpired at the hotel, Musiliu said they were just removing their clothes, when the deceased suddenly developed a severe temperature and later slumped. He added that it was when he was taking the lover to the hospital in his vehicle that he discovered she had died.

When asked why he did not inform the police, the suspect, a father of three, claimed that he became apprehensive and decided to hide the corpse and later buried her in the midnight.

