The Sun News
Latest
15th November 2017 - Man nabbed for impersonating Mike Adenuga
15th November 2017 - Arms possession: Dasuki loses bid to stop trial
15th November 2017 - Rivers PDP wants Amaechi’s arrest over clash with Wike
15th November 2017 - P’ Harcourt showdown: Rivers PDP calls for Amaechi’s arrest
15th November 2017 - How I appoint my aides — Buhari
15th November 2017 - BREAKING: JAMB announces 2018 UTME date, sale of forms
15th November 2017 - Bauchi govt. conducts promotional exams for 1, 527 civil servants
15th November 2017 - Zamfara govt. spends N3.6b annually on School feeding
15th November 2017 - Ortom vs Tsav: Court adjourns till Jan. 30
15th November 2017 - Katsina NDLEA secures 5 convictions for drug offences
Home / National / Man nabbed for impersonating Mike Adenuga

Man nabbed for impersonating Mike Adenuga

— 15th November 2017

From: Laide Raheem, Abeokuta

Police in Ogun State have apprehended one Ehioboh Lucky for impersonating a billionaire businessman, Dr. Mike Adenuga Jr.

The 24-year-old suspect, according to the spokesperson of the Ogun State Police Command, Abimbola Oyeyemi, was arrested on November 6, following a complaint by one Abiola Olalekan Ogunseye, who claimed the suspect defrauded him of N1,028,770.

Oyeyemi added that the suspect, who hails from Edo State, had opened a Facebook account with the name and picture of the business mogul, which he has been using to defraud unsuspecting members of the public.

The PPRO said, “One of his victims, Abiola Olalekan Ogunseye, came into contact with him on Facebook where he promised to get employment for him at the Nigeria National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) and asked him to pay the sum of N1.5 million to ‘settle’ some members of the management of the corporation who will influence his appointment.

“The sum of N1,028,770 has so far been paid to the suspect before the victim realized that he was a fraudster. The victim lodged complain via a petition to the Ogun State Commissioner of Police and Officer in Charge of Anti Kidnapping and Cultism, CSP Opeyemi Kujore was directed to go after the suspect.

“After weeks of investigation, the suspect was apprehended on Monday 6th of November, 2017. Recovered from him are one iphone 6, a laptop, eight different SIM cards, five different ATM cards and one international passport”.

Oyeyemi, however, said the suspect will be charged to court as soon as investigation is concluded.

 

Post Views: 5
Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

For Business trainings, skill acquisition, financing, Join Millionaires Academy. Last batch 2017

How N1600 Started Me on The Road to N25m a Year

Midnight, pressed barrister Anthony suddenly couldn't URINATE. Normalize your PROSTATE issues here!!

Discover the Profitable Business that fetch a corper N1million. Click Here

How to make non-stop cash on the Internet. Click here!

High blood pressure? Stop managing it. Get it completely cured. Click here!

Defeat diabetes. Stop fretting. Normalize your blood sugar. Click here!!

Let's have some fun throwing jabs and jokes at the EPL Stars!

About author

Segun Adio

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Man nabbed for impersonating Mike Adenuga

— 15th November 2017

From: Laide Raheem, Abeokuta Police in Ogun State have apprehended one Ehioboh Lucky for impersonating a billionaire businessman, Dr. Mike Adenuga Jr. The 24-year-old suspect, according to the spokesperson of the Ogun State Police Command, Abimbola Oyeyemi, was arrested on November 6, following a complaint by one Abiola Olalekan Ogunseye, who claimed the suspect defrauded…

  • Arms possession: Dasuki loses bid to stop trial

    — 15th November 2017

    From Godwin Tsa, Abuja Detained former National Security Adviser (NSA), Col. Sambo Dasuki Wednesday failed in his bid to get the Abuja division of the Federal High Court to suspend and adjourn indefinitely his trial on charges of illegal possession of firearms and money laundering. Justice Ahmed Muhammed in his ruling on Dasuki’s motion held…

  • Rivers PDP wants Amaechi’s arrest over clash with Wike

    — 15th November 2017

    Alleges IGP’s plot to dismiss Wike’s Outrider From TONY JOHN, Port Harcourt Peoples Democratic Party in Rivers State has called for the arrest of the Minister of Transportation,  Chibuike Amaechi, over the recent attack on Governor Nyesom Wike’s convoy by his (Amaechi’s) motorcade. State chairman of the party,  Felix Obuah,  made the call yesterday,  in…

  • P’ Harcourt showdown: Rivers PDP calls for Amaechi’s arrest

    — 15th November 2017

    … Alleges IGP’s plot to dismiss Wike’s outrider From: TONY JOHN, Port Harcourt The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), in Rivers State, has called for the arrest of Minister of Transportation, Hon. Chibuike Amaechi, over the recent attack on Governor Nyesom Wike’s convoy by his (Amaechi’s) motorcade. Chairman of the PDP in the state, Felix Obuah,…

  • How I appoint my aides — Buhari

    — 15th November 2017

      From Obinna Odogwu, Abakaliki President Muhammadu Buhari Tuesday night in Abakaliki explained that he made his appointments into his administration based on merit and the appointees’ proven track records. The president’s explanation was coming on the heels of series of criticisms against the president on the alleged inordinate activities of some of his appointees…

Archive

November 2017
M T W T F S S
« Oct    
 12345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
27282930  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351

Editor, Online: Ikenna Emewu
Contact: 08120997006

Share