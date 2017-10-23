The Sun News
Latest
23rd October 2017 - Lagos to use spy policemen to tackle gridlock
23rd October 2017 - Man lands in trouble for impregnating pupil in Ebonyi
23rd October 2017 - Task force demolishes 2,500 illegal structures, recovers arms in Lagos
23rd October 2017 - Herdsmen invade Nasarawa community, destroy crops
23rd October 2017 - Terrorism: Nigeria confirms Turkish govt’s request to extradite 1,000
23rd October 2017 - Controversy trails reinstatement of fugitive ex-pension chief, Maina
23rd October 2017 - Ondo: Our suspension based on greed, hatred –Magistrates
23rd October 2017 - Experts canvass cheap funds, high production to cripple inflation
23rd October 2017 - Pensioners should be wary of fraudsters –Ikeazor, PTAD boss
23rd October 2017 - Make wealth from commercial snail farming
Home / National / Man lands in trouble for impregnating pupil in Ebonyi

Man lands in trouble for impregnating pupil in Ebonyi

— 23rd October 2017

From Obinna Odogwu, Abakaliki

A 42-year-old man, has been dragged to the Family Law Centre in Abakaliki for allegedly defiling and impregnating a 13-year-old pupil, Chinasa, in Ishieke community in Ebonyi Local Government Area of Ebonyi state.

Chinasa is a primary five pupil of a primary School at Obobo, Ishieke. She alleged that at about 8.00pm on the fateful day, she was ambushed and raped by the accused person while on her way to Nkwo market. Consequently, she got pregnant. The seven-months pregnant girl also claimed she had been diagnosed of having anaemia.

Her mother, who had earlier gone and
registered her displeasure over the rape of her daughter, took her to the man’s house to take care of her till she puts to bed.

She complained that the last straw that broke the camel’s back was Mr James’ careless attitudes towards her which warranted her being diagnosed of anaemia at Mile 4 Hospital, Abakaliki and his blunt refusal to follow her to the hospital for medical services as requested by gynaecologists handling her case.

The girl, who dragged James to court, disclosed that he was yet to have a baby from the first wife and wondered why he could still be wicked to her despite the fact that in a matter of about two months, she would bear him a child.

The father of the girl, Augustine, said he reported the matter to the village head and that James refused to abide by the verdict of the village head that he should look after the girl.

Augustine, a carpenter, disclosed that he further took the matter up because James accused him of making the matter public, bragging that if Chinasa dies, he (James) would spend little money and the matter would die permanently.

But James debunked the allegation of abandoning Chinasa. He noted that he has the intension of marrying Chinasa formally as his second wife after putting to bed.

Ruling on the matter, the Chairman of the Family Law Centre, Mrs Elizabeth
Nwali, directed James to bring N25,000 to the centre for prompt
medical care of the girl.

She ruled that James should subsequently deposit N10,000 monthly for
Chinasa and her baby’s upkeep.

Post Views: 11
Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

For Business trainings, skill acquisition, financing, Join Millionaires Academy. Last batch 2017

How N1600 Started Me on The Road to N25m a Year

Join EXPORT and AGRIBUSINESS Club today. Click Here!

Midnight, pressed barrister Anthony suddenly couldn't URINATE. Normalise your PROSTATE issues here!!

About author

Uche Atuma

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Lagos to use spy policemen to tackle gridlock

— 23rd October 2017

By Christopher Oji  In a bid to tackle traffic challenges at the weekends, the Lagos State Police Command has involved spy police in traffic control across the state. Officers and men of the spy police would work at the weekends in Lagos, as the police have observed that there were many activities and ceremonies during…

  • Man lands in trouble for impregnating pupil in Ebonyi

    — 23rd October 2017

    From Obinna Odogwu, Abakaliki A 42-year-old man, has been dragged to the Family Law Centre in Abakaliki for allegedly defiling and impregnating a 13-year-old pupil, Chinasa, in Ishieke community in Ebonyi Local Government Area of Ebonyi state. Chinasa is a primary five pupil of a primary School at Obobo, Ishieke. She alleged that at about 8.00pm…

  • Task force demolishes 2,500 illegal structures, recovers arms in Lagos

    — 23rd October 2017

    By Christopher Oji The Lagos State Task Force at the weekend demolished 2,500 illegal structures in the state. Also, the agency recovered arms, ammunition and illicit drugs in some of the illegal shanties. Chairman, Lagos State Task Force, SP.Olayinka Egbeyemi, said three persons have been arrested in connection with the arms, ammunition and illicit drugs….

  • Herdsmen invade Nasarawa community, destroy crops

    — 23rd October 2017

    From Linus Oota, Lafia Men suspected to be Fulani herdsmen at the weekend invaded farmlands in Giza, Keana Local Government Area of Nasarawa State. The men allegedly destroyed crops on over 84 hectares and other valuable items estimated at millions of naira. President of Tiv Development Association, Nasarawa State chapter, Mr Bernard Kyeghna, who confirmed…

  • Terrorism: Nigeria confirms Turkish govt’s request to extradite 1,000

    — 23rd October 2017

    From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja The Federal Government has confirmed that Turkish authorities requested for the extradition of over 1,000 Turkish citizens in Nigeria for belonging to the Fethullah Movement (FETO).    FETO was declared a terrorists organisation by the Turkish government in the wake of a foiled coup d’etat. Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama,…

Archive

October 2017
M T W T F S S
« Sep    
 1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
3031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351

Editor, Online: Ikenna Emewu
Contact: 08120997006

Share