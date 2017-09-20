The Sun News
Home / National / Man kills python in Lagos

Man kills python in Lagos

— 20th September 2017

By Christopher Oji

A man yesterday killed a python that attacked him in his residence at the Illogbo area of Lagos. The python came into Ugochukwu Chigbue’s home at about 1.30 am and they battled for about 10 minutes before the man killed the huge snake with a cutlass.

Chigbue, told Daily Sun: “I killed it by the intervention of God. It was around 1.00am that I started hearing my two puppies barking. I became inquisitive and decided to know what was wrong with them. There was no electricity, so I used my phone’s torchlight to check why they were troubled, as it seemed. I was with my cutlass.

He explained: “As I was pointing the light around, I saw a very big python but before I could retreat, the python attacked me and I started fighting it with my cutlass. God gave me victory over the devil, as I killed the big Snake. I thank God for giving me victory. The snake wanted to swallow the dogs but as I disturbed it, it became aggressive and wanted to kill me. I thank God that I went with a machete. If I had gone there unarmed, it would have been a different story. The snake was so hungry that it became too aggressive but God gave me the strength to defeat the devil.

“I think the snake was sent from the pit of hell because there is no thick bush in my area. Where would the snake be hiding ever since? I was given the message last year. I went to a Church for prayers and in the night, I saw a python. l killed it and a white substance was coming out of its mouth.

2 Comments

  1. Emmanuel Chukwuma Umeh 20th September 2017 at 7:08 am
    Reply

    So will God Almighty kill all the pythons sent to disturb the peace of the South-East and South-South people, in the name of pyton dance!

  2. Isim U. Udoh 20th September 2017 at 8:16 am
    Reply

    Some people are stupid. Someone said he killed python that attacked his puppies and another is mumbling of python dance in South East. Do not put south south again in your nemesis, Emmanuel chukwuma. South South is not Biafra. Be warned!!!

    Do not bring Biafra idiosyncrasy into every writing. Be warned never bring South South into your foolish agitation. Biafra inside Nigeria is a foolish desire. Cut south east away from Nigeria and take it to another location on top of the atlantic ocean and look for your republic there.
    You write rubbish on the paper, why did you not go and fight the army so that they kill you and you perish like some of your foolish brothers who died for no compensation. They died and all their agitation gone with them.

    Think better. Stop comparing everyone’s writing into Biafra syndrome.

