Raphael Ede, Enugu

The Police in Enugu State said it has arrested a 50-year-old man, identified as Emeka Pius, a native of Eziokwu Amurri community in Nkanu West Local Government Area of Enugu State for allegedly killing his 85-year-old mother, one Helen Pius.

A statement issued by the State Police Public Relations Officer, PPRO, Ebere Amaraizu, on Thursday, said the unfortunate incident happened on Wednesday, November 7, 2018 when the suspect had quarrels over a yet-to-be discovered issue.

According to Amaraizu, “On that fateful day being 7th of November, 2018 at Eziokwu Amurri community of Nkanu West Local Government Area, Emeka Pius, said to be about 50 years had allegedly hacked down his mother identified as Helen Pius, an 85-year-old over a yet-to-be established issue/issues.

“It was further gathered that on receipt of the report, security operatives from Nkanu West Division of the Nigeria Police Force Enugu state Command promptly rushed to the scene and where the victim was seen lying down in her pool of blood, with injuries all over her head and very unconscious.

“The operatives immediately rushed the victim to Agbani District Hospital for medical attention from where she was confirmed dead,” he said.

The PPRO said that the corpse of late Ma Helen Pius has been deposited at the District Hospital Agbani for post mortem examination while investigations have commenced in full scale.