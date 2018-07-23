Man kills lover over condoms in Benin

– The Sun News
Tony Osauzo, Benin

‎A 38-year-old mother of three has been killed by her jealous lover in Benin-City, Edo State capital, after he allegedly found male condoms in the deceased’s handbag.

The victim, Gladys Okoh, a divorcee, was said to have been stabbed with a kitchen knife thrice in her stomach in her aged mother’s room by the killer lover, identified as Osaremwinda Omobude Idumwonyi, 46.

The incident occurred at No 13, Ehiyoboy Street, Off Aifuwa Street, Off Upper Sokponba Road, Benin-City, a few hours after the victim left her lover’s residence where she  passed the night.

It was learnt that the victim and the killer lover’s residences were nearby buildings and that the suspect left his residence to commit the act.

He was alleged to have walked past the aged mother of the deceased who was sitting by the door to launch the attack and the old woman’s efforts to rescue her daughter, who screamed in pains during the attack, failed.

READ ALSO: Inflation down by 11.23% in June – NBS

Meanwhile, the suspect is now in police net, cooling his heels at the Cell of the Edo State Police Command’s Criminal Investigation Department (SCID) in Benin City.

Police sources disclosed that the suspect told the police that her deceased lover picked a kitchen knife to stab him when an argument ensued and that he (suspect) overpowered and killed her while defending himself.

It was learnt that the knife the suspect used in committing the crime was recovered from his kitchen by police investigators when he was arrested and a taken home for a search.

Spokesman for the Edo State Police Command, DSP Chidi Nwanfor who confirmed the incident, said investigating was on.

Recall that a 19 year-old boy similarly stabbed his 18 year-old girlfriend to death in Benin City, a fortnight ago.

 

 

