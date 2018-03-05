Man kills father, stabs mother, self in Anambra

Geoffrey Anyanwu, Awka; Jeff Amechi Agbodo, Onitsha

Barely one week after a man killed his four children, sister-in-law and himself at Awada, Onitsha, Anambra State, tragedy again struck at the weekend in Ezimuko Nsukwu village, Abatete, in Idemili North Local Government Area of the state as a 27-year-old man, Ifeanyi Oguejiofor, stabbed his father, Osita Oguejiofor, to death for refusing to buy a new motorcycle for him.



Ifeanyi, who is a commercial motorcycle rider, also stabbed his mother, Mrs. Josephine Oguejiofor, several times with the same kitchen knife after killing his father, but she survived and was rushed to the hospital. The attack on his father, who was a trailer driver, and his mother, said to be a spiritualist (Ezenwanyi), took place at 8am last Saturday.

It was also gathered that Ifeanyi, after stabbing his father to death, stabbed his mother and, thinking that she was dead, he stabbed himself in a bid to commit suicide but his mother raised the alarm that attracted neighbours, who saved mother and son.

A source said that the trouble started when the young man approached his father and demanded for money for the procurement of a new motorcycle, since the one he was using had become unserviceable.

In response, his father had told him that he had no money to buy a new motorcycle but that he would buy a new engine to replace the one he had. It was gathered that the father’s response did not go down well with Ifeanyi, so he went straight to the kitchen, grabbed a knife and pounced on his father. He allegedly stabbed the old man repeatedly in the neck and shoulder until he slumped and died.

According to a source, “His mother was screaming for help when she saw Ifeanyi with a knife but he did not hesitate to stab her in her shoulder and, as she fell on the ground, he thought she was also dead. And in a bid to escape the wrath of the law, he tried to commit suicide by stabbing himself severally in the chest before he was held by the security men.”

Divisional police officer, Ogidi, Mr. Mark Ijarafu, who confirmed the incident, said that the remains of Ifeanyi’s father have been deposited at Iyi-Enu Mission Hospital morgue in Ogidi, while the mother was treated in an undisclosed hospital. He said that the culprit has been arrested and investigation on the matter continues.

Ifeanyi, who confessed to the crime, said: “What I did was what my spirit asked me to do.”