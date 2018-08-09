Man kills father, commits suicide

After killing the 80-year-old man, Olalekan was said to have also stabbed himself to death with a broken bottle, throwing the whole community into chaos. Elder brother of the suspect, Ojo Adediran, who reported the case at the Efon Divisional Police Station, alleged that Olalekan had been mentally ill before committing the alleged murder at about 9.45 p.m. on Monday.

“We are still going to conduct investigations to ascertain the veracity of the claim and the reason behind the killing and the subsequent suicide…”

The Ekiti State police public relations officer, Caleb Ikechukwu, who briefed newsmen on the tragic development yesterday, said the bodies of the two victims have

been deposited at the morgue of General Hospital, Efon Alaaye. Ikechukwu disclosed that Ojo told the police that his late brother had mental challenges, which the family had been trying to solve.

He said: “Lekan’s brother personally approached the police station in Efon to report how his brother killed their 80-year-old father with a broken bottle and also killed himself after succeeding in his devilish act. Their bodies are presently at Efon General Hospital for autopsy. “We are not resting on the accounts rendered to the police by the victim’s brother alone. We are still going to conduct investigations to ascertain the veracity of the claim and the reason behind the killing and the subsequent suicide option taken by Lekan.”