– The Sun News
Latest
15th August 2018 - Man kills brother to save hospital bill
15th August 2018 - Odili finds new love at 70
15th August 2018 - Kaduna Assembly elects new Deputy Speaker
15th August 2018 - Peter Odili: As solid as a rock
15th August 2018 - Manchester United lack quality to challenge title, says Scholes
15th August 2018 - Coach hails Nigeria’s performance at World Powerlifting Africa Championships
15th August 2018 - Oyo 2019: Between Ladoja, Makinde
15th August 2018 - Yellow Fever outbreak: WHO launches reactive vaccination campaign in Katsina
15th August 2018 - NAFDAC sanctions 142 premises over counterfeits, adulterated products in Sokoto
15th August 2018 - AFAN urges FG to provide markets for wheat in Jigawa
Home / National / Man kills brother to save hospital bill
MAN

Man kills brother to save hospital bill

— 15th August 2018

Raphael Ede, Enugu

Tragedy has struck Inyi community in Igboeze North Local Government Area of Enugu State as a 40-year-old man was said to have killed and buried his elder brother.

It was gathered that the suspect one Raphael Izuchukwu, had decided to do away with his brother Chizoba Ogbonna, who had been sick because he could no longer bear the cost of his treatment.

The police has confirmed the incident in a statement the State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Ebere Amaraizu released, on Wednesday.

READ ALSO: Kaduna Assembly elects new Deputy Speaker

He said, “one Raphael Izuchukwu, believed to be 40 years from Ugwuagbo Inyi village in Igboeze North Local Government Area of Enugu state had on 3rd of August, 2018, killed his elder brother identified as one Chizoba Ogbonna also believed to be about 46 years and went ahead to bury him”.

Amaraizu disclosed that the suspect who has been arrested has also confessed to have committed the crime.

“On why he killed and buried his brother, the suspect further revealed that the brother has been sick and can no longer bear the cost of his treatment. So he killed and buried him to stop the burden he has been going through since he took ill,” he quoted the suspect as has confessed.

The PPRO said that police operatives in Igboeze North apprehended the suspect through intelligence information and “a full scale investigations have commenced as the suspect is now helping the police in their investigations”.

 

Share
Tagged with:

About author

Segun Adio

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

MAN

Man kills brother to save hospital bill

— 15th August 2018

Raphael Ede, Enugu Tragedy has struck Inyi community in Igboeze North Local Government Area of Enugu State as a 40-year-old man was said to have killed and buried his elder brother. It was gathered that the suspect one Raphael Izuchukwu, had decided to do away with his brother Chizoba Ogbonna, who had been sick because…

  • New Deputy Speaker

    Kaduna Assembly elects new Deputy Speaker

    — 15th August 2018

    Noah Ebije, Kaduna Following the resignation of Deputy Speaker, Kaduna State House of Assembly, Hon. John Audu Kwaturu, who defected to Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) from All Progressives Congress (APC), a new Deputy Speaker has been elected. Former House Committee Chairman on Information and member representing ,Kagarko constituency , Hon. Nuhu Goro Shadalafiya was elected…

  • WHO

    Yellow Fever outbreak: WHO launches reactive vaccination campaign in Katsina

    — 15th August 2018

    Fred Ezeh, Abuja The World Health Organisation (WHO) has launched a reactive vaccination campaign in Danja Local Government Area (LGA) of Katsina State, in response to a recently-identified outbreak of Yellow Fever. The exercise was targeted at over 1, 500 persons in the affected locations with the intention of restricting the epidemic on the already…

  • counterfeit

    NAFDAC sanctions 142 premises over counterfeits, adulterated products in Sokoto

    — 15th August 2018

    NAN The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC), Sokoto State Office, has sanctioned 146 business premises and production industries for various offences including sale of counterfeits and adulterated products. The State Coordinator, NAFDAC, Mr Hamis Yahaya, made this known in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Wednesday in Sokoto….

  • AFAN

    AFAN urges FG to provide markets for wheat in Jigawa

    — 15th August 2018

    NAN The All Farmers Association of Nigeria (AFAN) in Hadejia on Wednesday appealed to the Federal Government to provide markets  that will accelerate sale of wheat at a profit  in Jigawa. The Chairman of Hadejia Chapter, Alhaji Usman Mohammed, made the appeal in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Hadejia. He…

Archive

August 2018
S M T W T F S
« Jul    
 1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
262728293031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share