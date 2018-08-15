Man kills brother to save hospital bill

Raphael Ede, Enugu

Tragedy has struck Inyi community in Igboeze North Local Government Area of Enugu State as a 40-year-old man was said to have killed and buried his elder brother.

It was gathered that the suspect one Raphael Izuchukwu, had decided to do away with his brother Chizoba Ogbonna, who had been sick because he could no longer bear the cost of his treatment.

The police has confirmed the incident in a statement the State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Ebere Amaraizu released, on Wednesday.

He said, “one Raphael Izuchukwu, believed to be 40 years from Ugwuagbo Inyi village in Igboeze North Local Government Area of Enugu state had on 3rd of August, 2018, killed his elder brother identified as one Chizoba Ogbonna also believed to be about 46 years and went ahead to bury him”.

Amaraizu disclosed that the suspect who has been arrested has also confessed to have committed the crime.

“On why he killed and buried his brother, the suspect further revealed that the brother has been sick and can no longer bear the cost of his treatment. So he killed and buried him to stop the burden he has been going through since he took ill,” he quoted the suspect as has confessed.

The PPRO said that police operatives in Igboeze North apprehended the suspect through intelligence information and “a full scale investigations have commenced as the suspect is now helping the police in their investigations”.