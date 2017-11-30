Man kills 3 pupils in Borno school

From: Timothy Olanrewaju, Maiduguri

A man suspected to be insane has reportedly killed three pupils at a primary school in a town in Borno State.

Sources said the man invaded Jaffi Primary School located at the outskirts of Kwaya, in Kwaya Kusa Loçal Government early Thursday, with a cutlass.

“He arrived the school wielding cutlass at about 8am today. He attacked the pupils and killed three of them. About five either pupils were also injured in the attack,” a security source at Kwaya Kusa told Daily Sun.

The source also said the assailant was later apprehended by residents and security personnel.

“He is with the police now,” a resident said.

There was no official response from the police in the state as at press time. Commissioner of Police, Damian Chukwu, could not be reached on phone.