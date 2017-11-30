Man kills 3 pupils in Borno school
— 30th November 2017
From: Timothy Olanrewaju, Maiduguri
A man suspected to be insane has reportedly killed three pupils at a primary school in a town in Borno State.
Sources said the man invaded Jaffi Primary School located at the outskirts of Kwaya, in Kwaya Kusa Loçal Government early Thursday, with a cutlass.
“He arrived the school wielding cutlass at about 8am today. He attacked the pupils and killed three of them. About five either pupils were also injured in the attack,” a security source at Kwaya Kusa told Daily Sun.
The source also said the assailant was later apprehended by residents and security personnel.
“He is with the police now,” a resident said.
There was no official response from the police in the state as at press time. Commissioner of Police, Damian Chukwu, could not be reached on phone.
