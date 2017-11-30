The Sun News
30th November 2017 - Man kills 3 pupils in Borno school
30th November 2017 - Maina not yet reinstated because AGF sidelined me – HoS
30th November 2017 - Don’t blame states adopting ranches, anti-grazing laws – Miyetti Allah
30th November 2017 - Oyo, Chinese firm sign MoU for 38km light rail project
30th November 2017 - Nigerian elected President World Jurist Association
30th November 2017 - BREAKING: A’ Court affirms Tambuwal’s election as Sokoto gov.
30th November 2017 - Danjuma Foundation, ACCIF empower 61 hearing-impaired students
30th November 2017 - OPEC may include output quotas for Nigeria, Libya – Oman oil minister
30th November 2017 - Jonathan surrounded himself with bigots, says Gov Shettima
30th November 2017 - Kebbi varsity VC seeks release of N2b intervention fund
Man kills 3 pupils in Borno school

— 30th November 2017

From: Timothy Olanrewaju, Maiduguri

A man suspected to be insane has reportedly killed three pupils at a primary school in a town in Borno State.

Sources said the man invaded Jaffi Primary School located at the outskirts of Kwaya, in Kwaya Kusa Loçal Government early Thursday, with a cutlass.

“He arrived the school wielding cutlass at about 8am today. He attacked the pupils and killed three of them. About five either pupils were also injured in the attack,” a security source at Kwaya Kusa told Daily Sun.

The source also said the assailant was later apprehended by residents and security personnel.

“He is with the police now,” a resident said.

There was no official response from the police in the state as at press time. Commissioner of Police, Damian Chukwu, could not be reached on phone.

  • Maina not yet reinstated because AGF sidelined me – HoS

    — 30th November 2017

    From: Segun Adio Head of Service of the Federation (HoS), Mrs. Winifred Oyo-Ita, on Thursday, said that she was not carried along in the reinstatement of former chairman of the Presidential Pension Task Team, Abdulrasheed Maina. Oyo-Ita told members of the House of Representatives adhoc committee  investigating the disappearance, return and reinstatement of Maina that…

  • Don’t blame states adopting ranches, anti-grazing laws – Miyetti Allah

    — 30th November 2017

    From: Linus Oota, Lafia Chairman, Nasarawa State chapter of the Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association (MACBA), a socio-cultural group of Fulani herdsmen, Alhaji Mohammed Hussaini, has explained that no state should be blamed for adopting the cattle ranching system of rearing cattle. Hussaini said that the association fully supports the step already taken by some…

  • Oyo, Chinese firm sign MoU for 38km light rail project

    — 30th November 2017

    From: Oluseye Ojo, Ibadan The Oyo State Government and China Civil Engineering Construction Company (CCECC) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for construction  of a light rail system that will cover 38 kilometres in Ibadan. Commissioner for Works and Transport in the state, Mr. Wasiu Dauda, who briefed journalists after the MoU was signed…

  • Nigerian elected President World Jurist Association

    — 30th November 2017

    From: Godwin Tsa, Abuja A Nigerian citizen and Chief Judge of Anambra State, Justice Peter Umeadi, has been elected as President of the World Jurist Association (WJA). By his election, Justice Umeadi has gained an automatic seat  into the Governing board of World Association and also the President of Nigeria chapter. The WJA was formed…

