The Sun News
Latest
2nd May 2018 - Suicide: Man jumps to his death from UCH’s 5th floor
2nd May 2018 - FIFA proposes new mini-World Cup every two years
2nd May 2018 - Varsity appoints Sen. Wamakko as BOT member
2nd May 2018 - Workers’ Day: Ogun workers urge Amosun to offset 48 months leave allowances
2nd May 2018 - Deadly attack hits Libya’s election headquarters
2nd May 2018 - FTC Lagos trains 40,000 civil servants in 61 years
2nd May 2018 - Minimum wage: Kwara NLC, TUC vow not to accept lopsided implementation
2nd May 2018 - Include freight forwarders in CRFFN’s board, ANLCA urges FG
2nd May 2018 - MultiChoice chief asks media to use digital technology to tell African stories
2nd May 2018 - UN experts say Congo obstructs probe of monitors’ killings – note
Home / National / Suicide: Man jumps to his death from UCH’s 5th floor
UCH IBADAN SUICIDE

Suicide: Man jumps to his death from UCH’s 5th floor

— 2nd May 2018

Oluseye Ojo, Ibadan

A yet-to-be identified man on Wednesday morning jumped from the fifth floor of the University College Hospital (UCH) Ibadan and died immediately.

The man, who was said to be between 50 and 60, reportedly removed his pairs of leather slippers and put same on the fifth floor before he took the plunge.

Unconfirmed reports said the deceased, who wore ankara clothing, left a note behind in which he allegedly said he committed the suicide because he was duped of N30 million.

The note is said to be with the police.

Eyewitnesses said the man landed on his head and died immediately.

He was said to have been certified dead by the medical experts that attempted to rescue him.

When Daily Sun visited the scene, the blood splatter of the deceased was on the floor opposite the UCH morgue. The body of the deceased was said to have been deposited at the morgue.

The hospital’s Head of Public Relations, Mr Deji Bobade, who confirmed the incident, stated that the fifth floor houses the museum of the teaching hospital, with no wards on the floor, saying “patients should not have anything to do with the fifth floor.”

He stated that the hospital had not determined the man’s identity, adding that the police had been invited to examine his body in order to identifying him.

Details later

Share
Tagged with:

About author

Tokunbo David
Tokunbo David

Writer and editor.

Related Articles

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

UCH IBADAN SUICIDE

Suicide: Man jumps to his death from UCH’s 5th floor

— 2nd May 2018

Oluseye Ojo, Ibadan A yet-to-be identified man on Wednesday morning jumped from the fifth floor of the University College Hospital (UCH) Ibadan and died immediately. The man, who was said to be between 50 and 60, reportedly removed his pairs of leather slippers and put same on the fifth floor before he took the plunge….

  • Varsity appoints Sen. Wamakko as BOT member

    — 2nd May 2018

    NAN Al-Hikmah University, Ilorin, in Kwara State, has appointed Sen. Aliyu Wamakko as member of its Board of Trustees (BOT). A statement signed by Wamakko’s media aide, Malam Bashir Mani, in Sokoto, on Wednesday, said the appointment was for four years. The statement said that the appointment was conveyed in a letter to the senator…

  • OGUN WORKERS

    Workers’ Day: Ogun workers urge Amosun to offset 48 months leave allowances

    — 2nd May 2018

    Laide Raheem, Abeokuta Workers in Ogun State have called on the Ibikunle Amosun-led administration to, as a matter of urgency, offset four years leave allowances and 18 months global deductions owed them. The state government was also told to remit 90 month deductions from workers’ salaries, to the Pension Fund Administrators (PFAs). The chairman, Trade…

  • FTC Lagos trains 40,000 civil servants in 61 years

    — 2nd May 2018

    NAN The Provost, Federal Training Centre (FTC), Ikoyi, Mr. Adewole Adeniran, has said that the centre trained over 40,000 civil and public servants since inception in 1957. Adeniran said, in Lagos, on Wednesday, that the centre was established essentially as a stenographic school. He said the centre was put in place as a graphic training…

  • Minimum wage: Kwara NLC, TUC vow not to accept lopsided implementation

    — 2nd May 2018

    Layi Olanrewaju, Ilorin The two major labour centres in Kwara state, Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and the Trade Union Congress (TUC) have said that they will not accept lopsided implementation the proposed N60, 500 minimum wage when implemented by the Federal Government. Speaking during the May Day celebration, in Ilorin, on Tuesday, the NLC chairman,…

Archive

May 2018
S M T W T F S
« Apr    
 12345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
2728293031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share