Suicide: Man jumps to his death from UCH’s 5th floor

Oluseye Ojo, Ibadan

A yet-to-be identified man on Wednesday morning jumped from the fifth floor of the University College Hospital (UCH) Ibadan and died immediately.

The man, who was said to be between 50 and 60, reportedly removed his pairs of leather slippers and put same on the fifth floor before he took the plunge.

Unconfirmed reports said the deceased, who wore ankara clothing, left a note behind in which he allegedly said he committed the suicide because he was duped of N30 million.

The note is said to be with the police.

Eyewitnesses said the man landed on his head and died immediately.

He was said to have been certified dead by the medical experts that attempted to rescue him.

When Daily Sun visited the scene, the blood splatter of the deceased was on the floor opposite the UCH morgue. The body of the deceased was said to have been deposited at the morgue.

The hospital’s Head of Public Relations, Mr Deji Bobade, who confirmed the incident, stated that the fifth floor houses the museum of the teaching hospital, with no wards on the floor, saying “patients should not have anything to do with the fifth floor.”

He stated that the hospital had not determined the man’s identity, adding that the police had been invited to examine his body in order to identifying him.

