Man jailed 2 years over illegal possession of firearms

A Jos Upper Area Court on Wednesday sentenced a 32-year-old man, Mohammed Bello, to a two-year prison term over illegal possession of firearms.

Bello was sentenced after he pleaded guilty to the charge of being in possession of a locally fabricated gun and 30 rounds of ammunition.

The magistrate, however, gave Bello a fine option of N5,000.

The prosecutor, Yakubu Tambaya, had told the court that Bello was arrested by a police officer, Insp. Dalyop Davou, on April 7, 2017 during a road search.

“The accused was arrested during a stop and search operation along NNPC filling station, Zaria Road, Jos.

“The policeman stopped a vehicle for a routine search and found a locally made revolver and 30 rounds of cartridges owned by the accused. He was arrested when the officer confirmed that he had no legal tittle to the items,” he said.

He said that the offence was contrary to section 3 of the Robbery and Firearms Act.

The accused promptly pleaded guilty and begged for leniency, while promising to change his ways. (NAN)