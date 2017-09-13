Man jailed 12 months for stealing laptop

A 26-year-old man, Oluwasegun Olayemi, will spend the next 12 months in prison for stealing a laptop and phone valued N119,000, from a businesswoman in Lagos.

Olayemi of no fixed address, was convicted on Wednesday by an Ikeja Magistrates’ Court after he pleaded guilty to the three-count charge of conspiracy, stealing and burglary.

The Chief Magistrate, Mrs M.I Dan-Oni, said, “based on the facts of this case, confirmed report and the plea of leniency, I hereby sentence you to 12 months imprisonment without option of fine.”

Earlier the prosecutor, Sgt. Christopher John told the court that the accused committed the offences on June 4 at Nacho Estate, Ayobo, Ikeja.

John said that the convict conspired with others now at large and broke into the apartment of the complainant, Mrs Adenike Oludare, to steal a laptop and phone worth N119, 000.

He said that Olayemi was caught by the complainant’s neighbour who saw the accused and his accomplices acting in a dubious manner.

John said that Olayemi’s accomplices escaped with the phone and laptop while he was apprehended and taken to police station for further questioning.

The offences contravened Sections 287, 309 and 411 of the Criminal Law of Lagos, 2015. (NAN)