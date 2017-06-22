Man in court for allegedly splashing urine on woman

A 35-year-old man, Isaiah Abadia, was on Thursday arraigned in a Gudu Upper Area Court, Abuja, for allegedly pouring urine on a woman.

Abadia, of no fixed address, is facing two-count charge of assault and public nuisance.

The prosecutor, Mr Fidelis Ogbobe , told the court that the complainant, Miss Jimoh Ozochi, of Lugbe reported the matter at Garki Police Station on June19.

Ogbobe said that the incident happened same day in Area 1, Garki.

He said that the complainant alleged that while she was passing along Area 1, Garki, the defendant threw a plastic leather bag containing urine and food remnants on her.

“He took to his heels after that until he was chased and arrested,’’ Ogbobe said.

The prosecutor said that the offences are contrary to Sections 265 and 198 of Penal Code.

The defendant, however, pleaded not guilty to the charges.

He told the court that he only urinated before realising that the urine splashed on her.

“I did it, but out of mistake,’’ he said.

The judge, Mr Umar Kagarko , admitted the defendant to bail in the sum of N30, 000 with a reliable surety in like sum, and adjourned the case until Aug.8. (NAN)