The Sun News
Latest
22nd June 2017 - Man in court for allegedly splashing urine on woman
22nd June 2017 - Magnitude 6.8 quake strikes Guatemala’s Pacific coast
22nd June 2017 - Weight loss: Abuja residents adopt trendy “Ketogenic’’ lifestyle
22nd June 2017 - Anambra guber: INEC takes voters’ registration to Wards
22nd June 2017 - 33 hoodlums, cattle rustlers lynched
22nd June 2017 - Idoma to Igbo: Leave us out of Biafra agitation
22nd June 2017 - Police arrest two cultists, 50 robbery suspects in Plateau
22nd June 2017 - Bolt to race in Monaco prior to London swan song
22nd June 2017 - ‎Restiveness: OMPALAN urges FG to convene youth summit
22nd June 2017 - Nigeria’ll remain indivisible, says Sultan of Sokoto
Home / National / Man in court for allegedly splashing urine on woman

Man in court for allegedly splashing urine on woman

— 22nd June 2017

 

A 35-year-old man, Isaiah Abadia, was on Thursday arraigned in a Gudu Upper Area Court, Abuja, for allegedly pouring urine on a woman.

Abadia, of no fixed address, is facing two-count charge of assault and public nuisance.

The prosecutor, Mr Fidelis Ogbobe , told the court that the complainant, Miss Jimoh Ozochi, of Lugbe reported the matter at Garki Police Station on June19.

Ogbobe said that the incident happened same day in Area 1, Garki.

He said that the complainant alleged that while she was passing along Area 1, Garki, the defendant threw a plastic leather bag containing urine and food remnants on her.

“He took to his heels after that until he was chased and arrested,’’ Ogbobe said.

The prosecutor said that the offences are contrary to Sections 265 and 198 of Penal Code.

The defendant, however, pleaded not guilty to the charges.

He told the court that he only urinated before realising that the urine splashed on her.

“I did it, but out of mistake,’’ he said.

The judge, Mr Umar Kagarko , admitted the defendant to bail in the sum of N30, 000 with a reliable surety in like sum, and adjourned the case until Aug.8. (NAN)

Share

How I cure baldness using these natural techniques. Read story

23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Wow offer: Get The BillionCoin (1TBC) for just N50,000. Click Here!

Diabetes is curable! Don't let it threaten you! To NORMALIZE your blood sugar in 21 days for life. Click Here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

Read your favourite song lyrics here!

Healthy Heart Free up bad cholesterol can be yours. Click here!

7 Amazing steps to earn your first N300,000 online. CLICK HERE!

About author

Philip Nwosu

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Man in court for allegedly splashing urine on woman

— 22nd June 2017

  A 35-year-old man, Isaiah Abadia, was on Thursday arraigned in a Gudu Upper Area Court, Abuja, for allegedly pouring urine on a woman. Abadia, of no fixed address, is facing two-count charge of assault and public nuisance. The prosecutor, Mr Fidelis Ogbobe , told the court that the complainant, Miss Jimoh Ozochi, of Lugbe…

Share

  • Magnitude 6.8 quake strikes Guatemala’s Pacific coast

    — 22nd June 2017

    A magnitude 6.8 earthquake struck off of Guatemala’s Pacific coast Thursday, the US Geological Survey reports. The quake was recorded at about 24 miles (38 km) from the city of Puerto San Jose, according to the USGS. Guatemala’s emergency management system, CONRED, says via Twitter it is monitoring for any damage. (CNN) How I cure…

    Share

  • Weight loss: Abuja residents adopt trendy “Ketogenic’’ lifestyle

    — 22nd June 2017

    A cross section of residents in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), on Thursday said they have adopted the Ketogenic lifestyle to manage their weight. Ketogenic lifestyle is a high-fat, adequate-protein, low-carbohydrate diet quickly gaining ground among populace to burn fats and manages weight. Some of the residents in Abuja said the trendy lifestyle was the…

    Share

  • Anambra guber: INEC takes voters’ registration to Wards

    — 22nd June 2017

    From: Geoffrey Anyanwu, Awka The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), on Thursday, said that it would give Anambra State a special preference by taking the ongoing Continuous Voters Registration (CVR) to the Wards which are the Registration Areas (RA). Disclosing this at the state’s INEC headquarters, in Awka, when a delegation of  Civil Society Organisations…

    Share

  • 33 hoodlums, cattle rustlers lynched

    — 22nd June 2017

    No fewer than 33 hoodlums have been reported killed by security forces and locals in Ihorombe region of Madagascar on Tuesday. The bandits are part of the about 40 armed thieves who drove away 200 heads of cattle belonging to the local communities. The security operatives and the local communities engaged the cattle rustlers in…

    Share

Archive

June 2017
M T W T F S S
« May    
 1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
2627282930  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351
Editor, Online: Ikenna Emewu
Share