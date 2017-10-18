The Sun News
Man in court for allegedly seducing married woman

— 18th October 2017

The Police, on Wednesday, arraigned one Ibrahim Bawa in a Minna Magistrates’ Court for allegedly seducing a married woman.

Bawa is standing trial on a count charge of seducing a married woman, punishable under Section 389 of the Penal Code.

The Prosecutor, Insp. Ahmed Saidu, told the court that one Alhaji Tanimu Salihu of Paikoro reported the case at the police station on August 26.

He alleged that Bawa was in the habit of inviting the complainant’s wife to his house at night on the pretext of giving her charms that would make her husband love her more.

When the charge was read to the defendant, he pleaded not guilty.

The Magistrate, Mr. Mohammed Gabi, granted the defendant bail in the sum of N100, 000 and a surety in like sum.

Gabi adjourned the case until November 6 for further mention. (NAN)

