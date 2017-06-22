The Sun News
Man in court for allegedly biting off man’s finger

— 22nd June 2017

A Surulere Magistrate’s Court, in Lagos, on Thursday, granted bail in the sum of N50,000 to one Chigemeze Okorie, 22, over the alleged assault of one Chibuike Udemba, during a fight.

The presiding Magistrate, Mr A.A. Paul, who gave the ruling, asked Okorie to also provide one surety, as part of the bail conditions.

The magistrate said the surety must be gainfully employed and should show evidence of tax payment to the Lagos State Government.

Okorie, whose address was not provided at the court, is facing a two count charge of assault and grievous harm.‎

‎The accused, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge.

Earlier, the Prosecutor, Sgt. Christopher Okoliko, told the court that the accused committed the offences on May 31, at Popo St., Yaba Market, in Surulere, Lagos.‎

He said the accused did unlawfully assault Udemba by pushing him and also doing him a grievous harm by biting off his third finger on his right hand, during a fight in the market.‎‎

Okoliko said the offences contravened Sections 172 and 245 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015 (Revised).

The magistrate adjourned the case till July 21, for mention. (NAN)

