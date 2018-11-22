Rose Ejembi, Makurdi

Another tragedy has struck in Benue State, on Wednesday, as a man identified as John Depuun hacked his nine-month-old daughter to death, saying it was a sacrifice he made as directed by God.

The man, who is currently cooling his heels in police custody, has continued to insist that he had done no wrong as God had directed him to take the life of the little girl.

Depuun was said to have snatched his daughter from his wife and took her to a bush in Mbangur, Tse-Agberagba, Konshisha Local Government Area of Benue State, where he hacked her to death.

The father, who later came back home, sources said, wasted no time in confessing what he had done with the baby, saying he was only obeying God’s directive to him to take the life of his daughter.

“The father confessed to the killing, saying he did it as directed by God,” the sources disclosed.

According to eye witnesses, Depuun was said to have confessed to the crime saying, “It is my sheep and I decided to sacrifice it to God as demanded of me.

“I have not laid my hands on anyone’s child and as such, should not be condemned.”

The Daily Sun gathered that although family members alleged that Depuun was mentally unstable, he has denied the claim saying he is in his right senses.

When contacted, the Benue State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Moses Yamu confirmed the report saying the man had been arrested and investigation was ongoing in the matter.

It would be recalled that only a few weeks ago, a woman allegedly killed her husband and their three kids after which she took her own life. The remains of the entire family were laid to rest last Sunday.