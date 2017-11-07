Man docked for stealing police officer’s money

From: Lukman Olabiyi

A 34-year-old Real Estate ‎agent, Michael Komolafe, who allegedly stole the sum of N256,000, from a police inspector was, on Tuesday, arraigned before an Igbosere Magistrate’s Court, in Lagos.

The defendant, whose residential address was not given, is facing a one-count charge of stealing, preferred against him by the police.

The prosecutor, Sergeant Cyriacus Osuji, told the court that the defendant committed the alleged offence sometimes in December 2014 .

He said that the incident occurred at Block 12, Flat 2, B3 Bar Beach Police barracks, in Victoria Island.

Osuji said that the alleged sum that was stolen by the defendant, belongs to woman Inspector, Catherine Edebor‎.

According to the prosecutor, the offence committed is punishable under Section 287 (7), of the criminal law of Lagos State 2015.

Komolafe however pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The Magistrate Mrs A. T Omoyele granted, the defendant bail in the sum of N100,000, with two sureties in like sum.

She said that the sureties must be responsible and gainfully employed.

Omoyele further stated that the sureties must show evidence of employment, tax clearance to Lagos State government and have their addresses verified by the court.