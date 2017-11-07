The Sun News
Latest
7th November 2017 - Man docked for stealing police officer’s money
7th November 2017 - 5 docked for vandalising police patrol vehicle
7th November 2017 - JUST IN: 2018 will be better for Nigerians – Buhari
7th November 2017 - Again, Oyo Assembly extends LGs, LCDAs chairs tenure by 4 months
7th November 2017 - Seoul tense with anti and pro-Trump protests
7th November 2017 - BREAKING: Buhari arrives NASS
7th November 2017 - How monarchs begged Melaye to avoid Kabba event, but refused – Kogi Speaker
7th November 2017 - Alleged forgery: Sen. Isah Misau docked
7th November 2017 - Gas flare: Host communities demand release of N98bn penalty
7th November 2017 - Budget presentation: House in fence-mending meeting to placate agitated members
Home / National / Man docked for stealing police officer’s money

Man docked for stealing police officer’s money

— 7th November 2017

From: Lukman Olabiyi

A 34-year-old Real Estate ‎agent, Michael Komolafe, who allegedly stole the sum of N256,000, from a police inspector was, on Tuesday, arraigned before an Igbosere Magistrate’s Court, in Lagos.

The defendant, whose residential address was not given, is facing a one-count charge of stealing, preferred against him by the police.

The prosecutor, Sergeant Cyriacus Osuji, told the court that the defendant committed the alleged offence sometimes in December 2014 .

He said that the incident occurred at Block 12, Flat 2, B3 Bar Beach Police barracks, in Victoria Island.

Osuji said that the alleged sum that was stolen by the defendant, belongs to woman Inspector, Catherine Edebor‎.

According to the prosecutor, the offence committed is punishable under Section 287 (7), of the criminal law of Lagos State 2015.

Komolafe however pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The Magistrate Mrs A. T Omoyele granted, the defendant bail in the sum of N100,000, with two sureties in like sum.

She said that the sureties must be responsible and gainfully employed.

Omoyele further stated that the sureties must show evidence of employment, tax clearance to Lagos State government and have their addresses verified by the court.

Post Views: 28
Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

For Business trainings, skill acquisition, financing, Join Millionaires Academy. Last batch 2017

How N1600 Started Me on The Road to N25m a Year

Join EXPORT and AGRIBUSINESS Club today. Click Here!

Midnight, pressed barrister Anthony suddenly couldn't URINATE. Normalize your PROSTATE issues here!!

Discover the Profitable Business that fetch a corper N1million. Click Here

How to make non-stop cash on the Internet. Click here!

About author

Segun Adio

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Man docked for stealing police officer’s money

— 7th November 2017

From: Lukman Olabiyi A 34-year-old Real Estate ‎agent, Michael Komolafe, who allegedly stole the sum of N256,000, from a police inspector was, on Tuesday, arraigned before an Igbosere Magistrate’s Court, in Lagos. The defendant, whose residential address was not given, is facing a one-count charge of stealing, preferred against him by the police. The prosecutor,…

  • 5 docked for vandalising police patrol vehicle

    — 7th November 2017

    From: Lukman Olabiyi No few than five men have been arraigned before the Lagos State Magistrate Court, Igbosere, for allegedly damaging the windscreen of a Police Patrol vehicle. The defendants, Olatunde Abdul-Hamid, 34, Alimi Babatunde, 32, Oke Ibrahim, 33, Ikhara Emmanuel, 26 and Ibrahim Muhammed, 27, were docked before Magistrate Mrs Abimbola Komolafe. They are…

  • JUST IN: 2018 will be better for Nigerians – Buhari

    — 7th November 2017

    President Muhammadu Buhari has said the 2018 would be a better year of outcomes for Nigeria and her people. The 2018 Budget proposal is aimed to consolidate on the budgets presented in the past. The president said this while addressing the joint session of the National Assembly, on Tuesday. Details later…   Miracle fruit improves…

  • Again, Oyo Assembly extends LGs, LCDAs chairs tenure by 4 months

    — 7th November 2017

    From: Taiwo Oluwadare, Ibadan The Oyo State House of Assembly, on Tuesday, again extended the tenure of local government chairmen and their counterparts at Local Council Development Areas, (LCDAs), by four months. Speaker of the House, Rt. Hon. Michael Adeyemo, who read the letter from Governor Abiola Ajimobi requesting for the extension of the chairmen’s…

  • BREAKING: Buhari arrives NASS

    — 7th November 2017

    President Muhammadu Buhari has arrived the National Assembly to present the 2018 Budget. Details later… Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT – can help stop use of glasses in 30 days BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here! Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!! For Business…

Archive

November 2017
M T W T F S S
« Oct    
 12345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
27282930  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351

Editor, Online: Ikenna Emewu
Contact: 08120997006

Share