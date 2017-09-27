Man dies in Ondo after drinking herbal syrup

From Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure

A 57-year-old man identified as Johnson Adeyeye was, on Wednesday, confirmed dead after he allegedly drank a liquid substance made of herbs.

The deceased, who was a farmer and father of five, was said to have drank the herbal mixture alongside some of his friends at a liquor joint at Jogba village, in Ondo West Local Government Area of Ondo State.

Adeyeye reportedly drank the concoction after he returned from farm, while his friends who were also farmers, joined him at the joint.

A little after the drink made of leaves and plant roots, the deceased farmer became unconscious few.

The Daily Sun was informed that the deceased was initially given palm-oil and other local antidotes before he was later taken to a private hospital in the town.

A youth leader in the town, Mr. Anthony Akinbebije, expressed sadness on the death of Adeyeye who he described as a ‘God-fearing’.

Akinbebije said he had interacted with the deceased few hours before the news of his death came.

He described the late Adeyeye as a quiet, gentle, peace loving, humble and responsible person.

The Divisional Police Officer (DPO) in charge of Bolorunduro police

division, Mr. Ade Olowo was said to have travelled to Akure for

an engagement and not available to speak on the incident.

But a senior police officer in the division confirmed the death, with a promise that the police was investigating the incident.