When her lover died, Ifeoma wanted to escape from the hotel but was caught by the staff who were surprised that she was leaving without the man. She was taken back to the room where the man was seen on the bed unconscious.

When the police were informed, the man was rushed to the hospital where he was confirmed dead. Confirming the story yesterday, the state Police Public Relations Officer, Haruna Mohammed, said the 34-year-old woman has been arrested.

He said: “Upon receipt of the complaint, the scene was visited by police patrol team attached to B’ division led by the DPO, CSP Odion Ekeinde, and the victim was rushed to Apex Hospital Awka where he was confirmed dead on arrival by the medical doctor. Body photographed and deposited at the hospital morgue for autopsy.

“Meanwhile, the woman alleged that the victim collapsed while making love to her. She was subsequently arrested and the case is under investigation to ascertain circumstances surrounding the incident.”

Those who know them said they have been lovers for a long time now and that the man was a notable figure in his area and in the church.