– The Sun News
Latest
12th September 2018 - NYG: Aiyenugba shines as Kwara claims gold in football
12th September 2018 - Gov Ambode pledges support for voluntary youth associations
12th September 2018 - GITEX 2018: NITDA receives 407 start-up applications for sponsorship
12th September 2018 - Man climbs 50-metre mast near Aso Rock Villa to protest bad governance
12th September 2018 - France goalkeeper, Lloris gets 20-month ban for drink-driving
12th September 2018 - Liberian President says Nigerian football a model
12th September 2018 - Croatia suffer worst ever defeat with Spain mauling
12th September 2018 - Asensio never considered Real Madrid exit
12th September 2018 - 3rd Inter-Korean Summit to focus on peace, prosperity-Envoy
12th September 2018 - Ex-Manchester City, Juventus striker Bojinov joins home side, Botev
Home / Cover / National / Man climbs 50-metre mast near Aso Rock Villa to protest bad governance
MAST

Man climbs 50-metre mast near Aso Rock Villa to protest bad governance

— 12th September 2018

Godwin Tsa, Abuja

A 26-year-old undergraduate, identified as Nura Iliyasu, has mounted a  50-metre mast overlooking the Presidential Vila, Abuja, on a seven-day hunger-protest against what he called bad leadership by the President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration.

While calling on the ‎opposition political parties to unite and produce a formidable candidate that will take over the leadership of the country and salvage the her, Iliyasu said his one-man protest was against “national indirection, pervasive hunger and starvation, un-godly generic poverty, youth redundancy and hopelessness.”

READ ALSO: JUST IN: Buhari presides over FEC meeting

In addition, he is protesting against ‎what he termed “schizophrenic governance, souring foreign-exchange, high commodity prices; dysfunctional   refineries and  textile industries, elites medical tourism abroad; continued kidnappings and other negativities too numerous to mention.”

Details later…

Share
Tagged with:

About author

Segun Adio

Related Articles

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

voluntary

Gov Ambode pledges support for voluntary youth associations

— 12th September 2018

NAN Gov. Akinwunmi Ambode of Lagos State on Wednesday said the state government would continue to support all voluntary youth and non-governmental organisations whose programmes tend toward youth development and helping humanity. Ambode made the remark during his investiture as the patron of the Lagos State Scout Council in Alausa, Ikeja. The News Agency of…

  • GITEX

    GITEX 2018: NITDA receives 407 start-up applications for sponsorship

    — 12th September 2018

    NAN The National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA) has received 407 start-up applications for sponsorship to the annual Gulf Information Technology Exhibition (GITEX) schedule for October. Mrs Hadiza Umar, the Head, Corporate Affairs and External Relations Unit of the agency made this known in a statement on Wednesday in Abuja. The News Agency of Nigeria…

  • MAST

    Man climbs 50-metre mast near Aso Rock Villa to protest bad governance

    — 12th September 2018

    Godwin Tsa, Abuja A 26-year-old undergraduate, identified as Nura Iliyasu, has mounted a  50-metre mast overlooking the Presidential Vila, Abuja, on a seven-day hunger-protest against what he called bad leadership by the President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration. While calling on the ‎opposition political parties to unite and produce a formidable candidate that will take over the…

  • NANLE

    Lalong confirms death of his Director of Press

    — 12th September 2018

    Gyang Bere, Jos Plateau state Governor Simon Lalong has expressed deep sadness over the death of his Director of Press and Public Affairs, Emmanuel Samuel Nanle. Nanle, passed away Monday evening in an Indian hospital where he was receiving treatment. Lalong in a condolence message issued and signed by Commissioner for Information and Communication, Hon….

  • BUHARI

    JUST IN: Buhari presides over FEC meeting

    — 12th September 2018

    Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja President Muhammadu Buhari is currently presiding over the weekly Federal Executive Council meeting at the Council Chambers of the Presidential Villa, Abuja. The meeting, which has Vice President Yemi Osinbajo and quite a number of ministers in attendance, started at few minutes after 11:00a.m. READ ALSO: JUST IN: Sit-at-home: Security agencies conduct joint…

Archive

September 2018
S M T W T F S
« Aug    
 1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
30  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share