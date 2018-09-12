Man climbs 50-metre mast near Aso Rock Villa to protest bad governance

Godwin Tsa, Abuja

A 26-year-old undergraduate, identified as Nura Iliyasu, has mounted a 50-metre mast overlooking the Presidential Vila, Abuja, on a seven-day hunger-protest against what he called bad leadership by the President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration.

While calling on the ‎opposition political parties to unite and produce a formidable candidate that will take over the leadership of the country and salvage the her, Iliyasu said his one-man protest was against “national indirection, pervasive hunger and starvation, un-godly generic poverty, youth redundancy and hopelessness.”

In addition, he is protesting against ‎what he termed “schizophrenic governance, souring foreign-exchange, high commodity prices; dysfunctional refineries and textile industries, elites medical tourism abroad; continued kidnappings and other negativities too numerous to mention.”

Details later…