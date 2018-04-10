The Sun News
10th April 2018 - Man City vs Man Utd: Man loses wife in derby bet
10th April 2018 - JUST IN: Ahead 2019 polls, Army bars officers from attending church services outside barracks
10th April 2018 - Buhari re-election may right previous wrongs – Students group
10th April 2018 - Convention: Youth group tasks PDP on true reconciliation
10th April 2018 - China to help build Africa’s ‘Great Green Wall’
10th April 2018 - 2019: Pro-Amaechi group hails Buhari’s declaration for second term
10th April 2018 - Anambra may demote 200 head teachers over alleged sale of workbooks
10th April 2018 - EFCC re-arraigns Dariye’s son over alleged money laundering
10th April 2018 - NSCDC arrests 44 suspected criminals in Plateau
10th April 2018 - FG owes EEDC N4.4b
Man City vs Man Utd: Man loses wife in derby bet

Man City vs Man Utd: Man loses wife in derby bet

— 10th April 2018

Thesun.co.uk

A Manchester City fan has lost his wife for a week after betting his missus on the outcome of the derby with United.

Amani Stanley put his other half on the line in a bet with Shilla Tony, who backed Jose Mourinho’s men.

The loser had to surrender their spouse for a whole week and Paul Pogba’s brace and Chris Smalling’s late winner secured a win for Stanley.

As reported by Kenya’s Nairobi News, the contract read: “I hereby promise to give away my wife for an entire week to my brother Tony Shilla if Manchester City doesn’t win the league title against Manchester United.

“I’m of sound mind and I’ve not been coerced into this agreement.”

 

Share