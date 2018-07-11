Man City completes Mahrez deal

Manchester City have completed the signing of Riyad Mahrez from Leicester.

The 27-year-old has signed a five-year contract and has opted to take the number 26 shirt.

A title winner with Leicester in 2016, Mahrez says he can’t wait to get started at City, a Club he feels offers him both a chance to win silverware and an environment in which he can improve his own game.

“I am so pleased to have joined City, a side playing great football under Pep Guardiola,” Mahrez said.

“Watching them from afar has been a pleasure. Pep is committed to playing attacking football, which is a perfect for me, and City’s performances last season were outstanding. They’re redefining the English game and I wanted to be a part of it.

“I think we can be successful over the coming years and I believe my own game can develop under Pep’s management.”

Director of Football Txiki Begiristain added: “Riyad is a hugely talented player. He beats defenders and creates space.

“Over the past few years, he has established himself as one of the Premier League’s most exciting players.

“We’re sure he will bring additional attacking quality to our squad.”

Mahrez was born in France and began his professional career at Le Havre, where he made 67 appearances over a three-year period.