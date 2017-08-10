Man beats son to death in Osun

From: Clement Adeyi, Osogbo

For stealing a neighbour’s belt, a 45-year-old man, Sikiru Adebayo, beat his son, Uthman Adebayo, to death in Osun State.

After his arrest by the police, Adebayo was, on Thursday, dragged before an Osogbo Magistrate Court for prosecution.

The prosecutor, Duro Adekunle, told the court that the accused person committed the offence on July 31, 2017, at Abiodogu, Zone 7 area in Osogbo.

Adekunle said he flogged the deceased until he gave up the ghost before help could come his way.

The offence, according to the prosecution, was contrary to and punishable under Section 319 (1) of the Criminal Code, cap 34, volume II, Laws of Osun state of Nigeria, 2003.

The accused pleaded not guilty but his plea was not taken by the court.

Adekunle said the Directorate of Public Prosecution in the Ministry of Justice had ordered that the accused be charged for manslaughter instead of the murder charge slammed on him by the police.

The presiding Magistrate, Fatimoh Sodamade, then asked the Police to amend the charge from murder to manslaughter.

Sodamade ordered that the accused be kept in police custody till tomorrow (today) when the matter would be mentioned in court.