The Sun News
Lotto advert
Latest
10th August 2017 - FCT association lobbies state status for Abuja
10th August 2017 - 5 easy tricks that can save you money
10th August 2017 - Kenya election 2017: AU and Commonwealth say poll credible
10th August 2017 - Public reading of movie scripts will enhance content – film producer
10th August 2017 - Anambra guber : Immigration seizes voter cards from foreigners
10th August 2017 - Man beats son to death in Osun
10th August 2017 - Monitor crossborder nomads – Cattle Breeders Association
10th August 2017 - 2018 budget: Osinbajo, ministers, perm secs hold retreat on ERGP implementation
10th August 2017 - US embassy warns of armed robberies targeting expatriates in Chad
10th August 2017 - Kano govt., Dangote sign $150m solar power project
Home / Cover / National / Man beats son to death in Osun

Man beats son to death in Osun

— 10th August 2017

From: Clement Adeyi,  Osogbo

For stealing a neighbour’s belt, a 45-year-old man, Sikiru Adebayo, beat his son, Uthman Adebayo, to death in Osun State.

After his arrest by the police,  Adebayo was, on Thursday, dragged before an Osogbo Magistrate Court for prosecution.

The prosecutor, Duro Adekunle, told the court that the accused person committed the offence on July 31, 2017, at Abiodogu, Zone 7 area in Osogbo.

Adekunle said he flogged the deceased until he gave up the ghost before help could come his way.

The offence, according to the prosecution, was contrary to and punishable under Section 319 (1) of the Criminal Code, cap 34, volume II, Laws of Osun state of Nigeria, 2003.

The accused pleaded not guilty but his plea was not taken by the court.

Adekunle said the Directorate of Public Prosecution in the Ministry of Justice had ordered that the accused be charged for manslaughter instead of the murder charge slammed on him by the police.

The presiding Magistrate, Fatimoh Sodamade,  then asked the Police to amend the charge from murder to manslaughter.

Sodamade ordered that the accused be kept in police custody till tomorrow (today) when the matter would be mentioned in court.

Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Copy and Paste my N320,000 - N780,000 monthly system. Click Here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

7 Amazing steps to earn your first N300,000 online. CLICK HERE!

Diabetes is curable! Don't let it threaten you! To normalize Your Blood sugar in 21 days for life, Click here!!!

About author

Segun Adio

1 Comment

  1. Hinds Peter 10th August 2017 at 4:25 pm
    Reply

    The assault of Europe on black people.Was the equivalent of beating the black people to death.With queen Isabella of Spain becoming the richest woman in the world out of her colonies.Peter Carlos Hinds.Commander.Barbados.

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

FCT association lobbies state status for Abuja

— 10th August 2017

The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Indigenous People Association has called on the Federal Government to appoint an indigene as minister and accord state status to the territory. Mr Yunusa Yusuf, the President of the association made the call in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abuja on Thursday. Yusuf spoke on…

  • 5 easy tricks that can save you money

    — 10th August 2017

    Saving money might generally not be an easy thing to do, but if you know a few tricks to help, you might be able to successfully save more of your money and reduce your overall expenses . Jumia Travel, the leading online travel agency, shares 5 easy tricks that can help you save money. Make…

  • Anambra guber : Immigration seizes voter cards from foreigners

    — 10th August 2017

    …Non-Nigerians barred from voting – NIS boss From: Aloysius Attah, Onitsha Comptroller of Immigration, Anambra State Command, Ekpedeme King, on Thursday , announced that his command had retrieved several voter cards, National Identity Cards and Anambra State Identity Cards from some foreigners’ in the state. King, who disclosed this  while addressing officers of the command…

  • Man beats son to death in Osun

    — 10th August 2017

    From: Clement Adeyi,  Osogbo For stealing a neighbour’s belt, a 45-year-old man, Sikiru Adebayo, beat his son, Uthman Adebayo, to death in Osun State. After his arrest by the police,  Adebayo was, on Thursday, dragged before an Osogbo Magistrate Court for prosecution. The prosecutor, Duro Adekunle, told the court that the accused person committed the…

  • Monitor crossborder nomads – Cattle Breeders Association

    — 10th August 2017

    Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria (MACBAN) has urged security agencies to increase their surveillance on foreign pastoralists entering into the country so as to monitor their activities. The National Secretary of the association, Alhaji Baba Ngelzarma, made the call while speaking with newsmen in Abuja on Thursday. Ngelzarma, who said that pastoralists coming in…

Archive

August 2017
M T W T F S S
« Jul    
 123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
28293031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351
Editor, Online: Ikenna Emewu
Share