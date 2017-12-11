The Sun News
Latest
11th December 2017 - Man bags 10-yrs imprisonment for drug trafficking
11th December 2017 - Zimbabwe signs post-Mugabe $153m Chinese loan
11th December 2017 - Exclusive: China’s Sinopec to sell Nigeria investment
11th December 2017 - Bulgaria asks Russia to overhaul MiG fighter jets
11th December 2017 - German doctor faces trial for having sex with patients
11th December 2017 - Ogun ministry targets N4b revenue in 2018
11th December 2017 - Terror attack at New York bus station, several injured
11th December 2017 - State of Nation: APC rode to power on false promises – Balarabe Musa
11th December 2017 - Egypt, Russia sign contract to build Egypt’s first nuclear plant
11th December 2017 - New York: ‘Explosion’ at Manhattan bus terminal
Home / National / Man bags 10-yrs imprisonment for drug trafficking

Man bags 10-yrs imprisonment for drug trafficking

— 11th December 2017

From: Lukman Olabiyi

Justice Mojisola Olatoregun of the   Federal High Court, sitting in Lagos, on Monday, sentenced and convicted a 35-year-old Cote d’Ivoire-based Nigerian, Grou Bi Clauvis, also known as Umeme Fabian Lotachukwu to 10 years imprisonment for unlawful dealing in 1.205 kilograms of methamphetamine, a prohibited drug.

The court convicted and sentenced Lotachukwu after he pleaded guilty to one count charge of unlawful dealing in narcotic leveled against him by the National Drugs Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA).

The convict was arrested by the anti-narcotics agency, on March 27, at the Murtala Mohammed International Airport, Ikeja,  Lagos State, during outward clearance of passengers on Qatar Airways flight to Doha, Qatar, with 1.205 kilograms of methamphetamine, a psychotropic substance.

The offences, according to the prosecutor, Mr. Abu Ibrahim, were contrary to and punishable under section 11(b) of the NDLEA Act. Cap. N30, laws of the federation of Nigeria, 2004.

At the resumed trial of the matter, on Monday, the convict maintained his guilty plea.

Consequently, the presiding judge, Justice Olatoregun, ordered the prosecutor to review the fact of the matter.

In reviewing the fact of the case, the prosecutor, told the court how the convict was arrested with an Ivory Coast international passport with the said substance and $400 United State Dollars.

The prosecutor also tendered before the court the results of test analysis on the drugs, his confessional statements and sample of the drug, all these were admitted in exhibits.

After reviewing the fact of the case and admitting the exhibits, the prosecutor urged the court to convict and sentence him accordingly.

But the convict’s lawyer, Mr. Prosper Ojakovo, in his alucutor, pleaded with the court to be lenient in sentencing his client, as he is a first time offender, and promised not to engage in such act if granted second chance.

In sentencing the convict, the presiding judge said: “I have taken into consideration that the convict is a first time offender, and also a young man.

“Am mindful of Section 11 of the NDLEA Act,which is mandatory, but am going to vary it. It is of the public knowledge that the prison is full,  and he is a young man.

“The convict is hereby sentence to 10 years jail term or option of N10 million”.

Justice Olatoregun also ordered the NDLEA to forfeit the Ivory Coast international passport to the government of Ivory Cost. While also ordered NDLEA to forfeit the sum of $400 USD, found in his possession to the Federal government of Nigeria, and that the money should be paid into the federal government account with Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).

Post Views: 1
Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

Only Way Left For The Average Nigerian to End Money Worries

Midnight, Pressed Barrister Anthony suddenly couldn't URINATE. Shrink your Enlarged PROSTATE here!!

High blood pressure? Stop managing it. Get it completely cured. Click here!

Defeat diabetes. Stop fretting. Normalize your blood sugar. Click here!!

Let's have some fun throwing jabs and jokes at the EPL Stars!

About author

Segun Adio

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Man bags 10-yrs imprisonment for drug trafficking

— 11th December 2017

From: Lukman Olabiyi Justice Mojisola Olatoregun of the   Federal High Court, sitting in Lagos, on Monday, sentenced and convicted a 35-year-old Cote d’Ivoire-based Nigerian, Grou Bi Clauvis, also known as Umeme Fabian Lotachukwu to 10 years imprisonment for unlawful dealing in 1.205 kilograms of methamphetamine, a prohibited drug. The court convicted and sentenced Lotachukwu after…

  • Exclusive: China’s Sinopec to sell Nigeria investment

    — 11th December 2017

      Clara Denina, Julie Zhu, Ron Bousso   SINOPEC, China’s oil giant and world’s second largest corporate organisation is planning to sell off its oil sector investment in Nigeria, and totally divest from the country. This was exclusively disclosed by Reuters. As a result, the group has hired BNP Paribas (BNPP.PA) to sell its oil…

  • Bulgaria asks Russia to overhaul MiG fighter jets

    — 11th December 2017

    Bulgaria has asked Russian Aircraft Corporation MiG to overhaul and maintain its 15 aged MiG-29 fighter jets in a four-year deal worth up to 81.3 million levs (US$49 million), the country’s defence ministry said on Monday. NATO and EU member Bulgaria needs to keep its Soviet-era aircraft operational after plans to buy eight new fighter…

  • German doctor faces trial for having sex with patients

    — 11th December 2017

    A 63-year-old doctor went on trial in the southern German state of Bavaria Monday, accused of having sex with his patients. The prosecution claims the physician, who has not been identified under Germany’s strict privacy laws, exploited the trust of three of his mentally unstable patients to have sex with them, sometimes without treating the…

  • Ogun ministry targets N4b revenue in 2018

    — 11th December 2017

    Ogun State Commissioner for Commerce and Industry, Mr. Bimbo Ashiru, on Monday said that the ministry had put in place machinery to generate  N4 billion in  revenue next year. Ashiru said  this while defending the ministry’s 2018 budget proposal at the Ogun House of Assembly  in Abeokuta. The commissioner explained that the amount proposed by…

Archive

December 2017
S M T W T F S
« Nov    
 12
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
24252627282930
31  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351

Editor, Online: Ikenna Emewu
Contact: 08120997006

Share