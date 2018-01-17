The Sun News
Man arrested for wearing all his clothes to avoid excess baggage fee

Man arrested for wearing all his clothes to avoid excess baggage fee

— 17th January 2018

To what extent would you go to avoid paying for excess luggage? Stuff your pockets or chat up the airline staff? This British passenger went a step further by wearing all his clothes including eight pairs of trousers and 10 shirts.

Ryan Carney Williams, who was travelling from Iceland to London, was reportedly denied a boarding pass by British Airways at Keflavik airport on Wednesday, after he put on all the clothes that he couldn’t fit in his checked-in baggage.

Ryan – who goes by the name Ryan Hawaii – took to Twitter on Wednesday to share his experience, asking if he was not allowed to board because of “racial profiling”

British Airways contested Ryan’s version of the events, saying it had denied him a boarding pass for his “rude” behaviour. The airline said that when he refused to leave, the desk called a security guard.

In a later tweet, Ryan alleged that he was sprayed with mace, made to lie down on the ground and arrested by the police.

After he gave his statement to the police, he was allowed to return to the airport to catch another flight he had booked with Easy Jet airlines. But Ryan claims he was refused boarding by the second airline as well.

“The decision to deny boarding was absolutely not based on race. We do not tolerate threatening or abusive behaviour from any customer, and will always take the appropriate action,” said a spokesperson for Easy Jet airlines, reported The Independent.

Ryan finally reached England on a Norwegian airline flight. (HindustanTimes)

Latest

Career and Life Planning Challenge for Pre-varsity Teenagers

— 17th January 2018

Evangeline Anumba A youth development Network, Youth Mentorship Network has called on pre-varsity teenagers to register for a career and life planning challenge, ‘Pre-Order the future’. Pre-order the future is a 28 days Career and life planning challenge for teens who are about to enter the university, during which participants will be guided to create…

  • 2019: INEC seeks road transport union’s collaboration in Ebonyi

    — 17th January 2018

    NAN Ahead of the 2019 general elections, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in Ebonyi on Wednesday sought the collaboration of the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW), for easy movement of personnel and electoral materials. Prof. Godswill Obioma, Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) in Ebonyi, who spoke at a meeting in Abakaliki with NURTW…

  • Reps summon Kachikwu, Baru over fuel subsidy payment

    — 17th January 2018

    Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja The House of Representatives, on Wednesday, summoned Minister of State for Petroleum, Ibe Kachikwu and the Managing Director, Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), Maikanti Baru, over the payment of subsidy on Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) with approval from the National Assembly. The duo are expected to appear before the House committees on…

  • Katsina Customs impounds N19m banned rice, vegetable oil

    — 17th January 2018

    Agaju Madugba, Katsina The Katsina State Command of the Nigeria Customs Service has impounded various quantities of banned vegetable oil, rice,  mosquito coils and used clothes, valued at about N19 million, from smugglers operating within the border locations in the area. Briefing reporters on the activities of his Command between late 2017 and early 2018,…

  • JUST IN: FG paid N450b fuel subsidy – Sen. Marafa

    — 17th January 2018

    Fred Itua, Abuja Chairman, Senate committee on Petroleum (Downstream), Sen. Kabiru Marafa,  on Wednesday, told his colleagues that the Federal Government has, so far, paid N450 billion as subsidy on Petroleum Motor Spirit (PMS), popularly known as fuel. Marafa said the amount paid by the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) was not approved by the…

