Man arrested for stabbing two younger brothers to death

Paul Osuyi, Asaba

A middle-aged man, Phillip Nwani who allegedly stabbed two of his younger brothers to death in Asaba, Delta State capital has been arrested by the police.

The suspect was arrested at the hospital where he had fled to for treatment after allegedly killing his younger siblings at the family house, on Sunday evening.

Public Relations Officer of the state police command, DSP Andrew Aniamaka who confirmed the arrest to our correspondent on Tuesday, added that the matter was under investigation, and declined further comments.

Philip who is suspected to suffering from mental illness was said to have had a misunderstanding with his immediate younger brother, Nwayo, which resulted to a fight.

An eyewitness account has it that the suspect used a matchete on Nwayo who struggled to call his younger brother, Kingsley on phone to come home and rescue him from the grips of their elder brother.

The eyewitness stated that as soon as Kingsley emerged to rescue his immediate elder brother, the suspect reached out for a dagger and stabbed him (Kingsley) on the stomach, piercing out his intestine which led to his instant death.

According to the source, Nwayo who was already in the pool of blood was rushed to the hospital where he gave up the ghost ostensibly as a result of the severity of the damage of the matchete cut allegedly inflicted on him by the suspect.

It was gathered that the father of the brothers died some years ago, leaving some properties behind among which is a filing station said to be operated by the two younger brothers (now late).

Meanwhile, a top police source confided in our correspondent that the murder incident was very “delicate and sensitive,” noting that “I am sure that is why those who are officially supposed to give you information are evading it.

“The bereaved mother is highly placed in government quarters, and it will not be appropriate to continue to aggravate her pains with the police officially given details to the public without restraints.

“But I can tell you that the suspect is already in police custody, and it cannot immediately be ascertained scientifically if he is insane, investigation will prove that.”