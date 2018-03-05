The Sun News
Man arrested for sodomising 13-yr-old boy in Jigawa

— 5th March 2018

Ahmed Abubakar, Dutse

A 43-year-old man, Yusuf Adamu of Zango quarters, in Birnin-Kudu Local Government Area of Jigawa State is currently answering charges over allegedly luring a teenage boy by having several sexual ordeals ‎with him in the premises off a chief magistrate court in the area.

The suspect, who was until his arrest a father of nine children, also works as a security guide at the magistrate court.

He was nabbed by members of the Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC)‎, on Saturday.

While parading the suspect, Commandant of the NSCDC‎ in the state, Muhammed Durumin Iya, said the man had been on their watchlist after receiving reports of his numerous escaped with small children.

Yusuf, who confessed to journalists that he had had sexual relations with Saifullahi‎ on three different occasions, stated that he had been using the court premises for the dastardly act in the evenings, while explaining that he was in a desperate sexual urge when his only wife put to bed and was forced to seduce the boy.

According to the victim, ‘Saifullahi’ (not his real name), he that the suspect had lured him on all the three occasions with N100 only to be caught, on his fourth attempt.

Saifullahi who is a JS 1 student, said he was staying with his step-father who married his mother after the death of his biological father some years back.

He said he often use the N100 offer to feed himself while in school and had never allowed anyone to get to know about the secret relationship going on between him and the suspect.

The suspect would be charged to court immediately according to the NSCDC state commandant.

 

