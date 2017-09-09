Man arrested for allegedly defiling 7-year-old 

By Ekeh Geoffrey

Ogun State Police Command has arrested 40-year-old Ezekiel Adegbenga, for allegedly having unlawful carnal knowledge of a-7-year old girl (name withheld).

A Situation Report (Sitrep), signed by the command’s Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), ASP Abimbola Oyeyemi, on behalf of the Commissioner of Police, Ahmed Iliyasu, yesterday, said the suspect of 4, Olufunmi Ajayi Street, Iyana Ilogbo, Ota, confessed to the crime during interrogation.

“We arrested him following a complaint from the mother of the victim, who reported at Sango Police Station that the suspect, who is their neighbour, lured the victim into his room under the pretence of sending her on errand and had carnal knowledge of her while the parents were away at work.

“Upon her complaint, the DPO, SP Akinsola Ogunwale, detailed detectives to the scene where the suspect was promptly arrested. He owned up to the offence after the victim confronted him,” Oyeyemi said.

Meanwhile, Mr. Iliyasu has directed that the suspect be transferred to Anti-Human Trafficking and Child Labour Unit of the State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department for further investigation and prosecution.