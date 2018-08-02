– The Sun News
CUSTOMER

Man arraigned for stabbing customer

— 2nd August 2018

Tony Osauzo, Benin

A 30-year-old man, Muhammad Hassan was, on Wednesday, arraigned at an Oredo Magistrate Court for stabbing one of his customers, Emeka Nwoku, with a ‘suya’ knife.

Hassan was arraigned on a one-count charge of causing bodily harm to the victim on July 29, 2018.

He, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge.

Police Prosecutor, Inspector Patrick Agbonifo, told the court that the offence contravenes Section 335 of the Criminal Code, Cap 48 Vol. II Laws of the defunct Bendel State now applicable in Edo State.

Meanwhile, the presiding Magaistrate, Mrs. I.A Osayande, has granted Hassan bail to the sum of N190, 000 and a surety in like sum. Hearing in the case was adjourned to August 16.

