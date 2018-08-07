Man, 90, docked for N1.7m fraud

– The Sun News
A man, identified as Esubi Bakare, 90, who allegedly defrauded a man of N1.7 million, under the pretext of selling a piece of land to him, on Tuesday, appeared in an Ebute Meta Chief Magistrates’ Court in Lagos.

The accused, 90, appeared on a four-count charge for conspiracy, obtaining under false pretext, breach of peace and threat to life.

She, however, pleaded not guilty to the charges.

But police prosecutor, Insp. Chinalu Uwadione, had told the court that the accused committed the offences on May 12, at Oko Agerige, Ado-Ajah.

He said that the accused obtained the N1.7 million from Ololade Akinyemi, the complainant, under the pretext of selling a piece of land to him.

The prosecutor also said that the accused had threatened to kill anyone who encroached into the land.

The offences contravened Sections 56(a), 168, 314 and 411 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

The Chief Magistrate, Mrs. A.O. Adedayo, admitted the accused to a bail in the sum of N500, 000 with two responsible sureties each in like sum.

She, however, adjourned the case until August 21 for mention.

Share