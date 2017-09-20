Man, 55, rapes daughter serially

From Wole Balogun,

Ado-Ekiti

An Ado-Ekiti Magistrate’s Court has remanded a 55-year-old man, Bashiru Adeyanju, in prison for raping his 17-year-old daughter.

Adeyanju, who was arrested September 11, this year, confessed to raping the girl nine times for money ritual. He claimed that he committed the crime with two others who were native doctors. Adeyanju wondered why the police failed to arraign his accomplices in court.

Based on the instructions of the native doctors, he volunteered that he used white handkerchiefs to clean his daughter’s private parts after raping her, to enable him become wealthy.

Police prosecutor, Sgt. Monica Ikebuilo, told the court that Adeyanju violated Section 31(2) of the Ekiti State Child Rights Law.

Ikebuilo applied for an adjournment for issuance of legal advice from the Office of the Director of Public Prosecution (DPP). The plea of the accused was not taken as his counsel, Mr. Simon Ojo, also pleaded for adjournment, pending the receipt of the legal advice.

Before the case was adjourned, Adeyanju told the magistrate: “We are three in this case but I am surprised that I am the only one police is charging to court. “But the magistrate replied: “Don’t worry, others will soon be brought to court.”

The Magistrate, Mrs. Dolapo Akosile, remanded Adeyanju in prison and adjourned the case to October 12.