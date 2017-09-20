The Sun News
Home / National / Man, 55, rapes daughter serially

Man, 55, rapes daughter serially

— 20th September 2017

From Wole Balogun,

Ado-Ekiti

An Ado-Ekiti Magistrate’s Court has remanded a 55-year-old man, Bashiru Adeyanju, in prison for raping his 17-year-old daughter.

Adeyanju, who was arrested September 11, this year, confessed to raping the girl nine times for money ritual. He claimed that he committed the crime with two others who were native doctors. Adeyanju wondered why the police failed to arraign his accomplices in court.

Based on the instructions of the native doctors, he volunteered that he used white handkerchiefs to clean his daughter’s private parts after raping her, to enable him become wealthy.

Police prosecutor, Sgt. Monica Ikebuilo, told the court that Adeyanju violated Section 31(2) of the Ekiti State Child Rights Law.

Ikebuilo applied for an adjournment for issuance of legal advice from the Office of the Director of Public Prosecution (DPP). The plea of the accused was not taken as his counsel, Mr. Simon Ojo, also pleaded for adjournment, pending the receipt of the legal advice.

Before the case was adjourned, Adeyanju told the magistrate: “We are three in this case but I am surprised that I am the only one police is charging to court. “But the magistrate replied: “Don’t worry, others will soon be brought to court.”

The Magistrate, Mrs. Dolapo Akosile, remanded Adeyanju in prison and adjourned the case to October 12.

About author

Uche Atuma

1 Comment

  1. AZZO 20th September 2017 at 8:30 am
    Reply

    You can imagine the incestuous vagabond . He still has mouth to complain – stupid. if others were there with you what makes you think they will also not be charged. -Fool!!!

Latest

Labour vows to stall concession of Lagos, Abuja airports

— 20th September 2017

By Louis Ibah Labour unions in Nigeria’s aviation industry on Tuesday resolved to resist the recent decision of the Federal Government to concession to private firms the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos and the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja. The unions also alleged that it had come to their notice that the government plans to…

  • Man, 55, rapes daughter serially

    — 20th September 2017

    From Wole Balogun, Ado-Ekiti An Ado-Ekiti Magistrate’s Court has remanded a 55-year-old man, Bashiru Adeyanju, in prison for raping his 17-year-old daughter. Adeyanju, who was arrested September 11, this year, confessed to raping the girl nine times for money ritual. He claimed that he committed the crime with two others who were native doctors. Adeyanju…

  • Man kills python in Lagos

    — 20th September 2017

    By Christopher Oji A man yesterday killed a python that attacked him in his residence at the Illogbo area of Lagos. The python came into Ugochukwu Chigbue’s home at about 1.30 am and they battled for about 10 minutes before the man killed the huge snake with a cutlass. Chigbue, told Daily Sun: “I killed…

  • FIRS rakes in N2.5trn in 8 months

    — 20th September 2017

    From Uche Usim, Abuja The Executive Chairman, Federal Inland Revenue Service’s  (FIRS), Tunde Fowler yesterday disclosed that the agency’s innovative strategies, with focus on non-oil sources has enabled the government rake in N2.5 trillion between January and August, 2017, despite the harsh economic climate. Speaking at a public lecture organised by Finance Correspondents Association of…

  • SEC bans Partnership Investments CEO for life

    — 20th September 2017

    …As chairman gets 5yr ban By Chinenye Anuforo and Chinwendu Obienyi The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), the apex regulator of the Nigerian capital market,Tuesday, imposed a life ban on the Managing Director of Partnership Investment Company Plc and Partnership Securities Limited, Mr. Victor Ogiemwonyi, from holding directorship position in any public company in Nigeria…

