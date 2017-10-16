Man, 54, remanded for rape of girl, 8

The Sun News
By Lukman Olabiyi

Justice Sybil Nwaka of the Lagos State High Court Igbosere has ordered for the remand of a 54- year-old man, Ayara Micheal who allegedly defiled an 8-year-old girl in prison prison custody.

The defendant will be in prison custody pending the determination of his bail application by the court.

Micheal ‎who is a resident of Mission Street, Ajegunle a Lagos suburb, is facing a count charge preferred against him by the Lagos State.

‎The prosecuting counsel, Mr. F. O Igali told the court that the defendant sexually defiled the child on August 15, 2015.

He said that Michael unlawfully and sexually assaulted the 8-year-old girl without her consent.

After the arraignment, Igali informed the court that he would be calling five witnesses during trial to testify against the defendant.

According to the prosecutor the offence committed is punishable under Section 137 of the criminal law of Lagos State 2011.

The defendant pleaded not guilty to the charge against him.

The court however adjourned the case till October 25 for trial, while the defendant was remanded in prison custody.

