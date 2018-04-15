Man, 23, stabs girlfriend to death for refusing to abort 4-month pregnancy in Jigawa

Ngozi Uwujare

Twenty-Three-Year-Old Ismail Nasiru has shown himself to be a heartless person, with a dark soul. He is alleged by the police in Jigawa State to have callously stabbed his girlfriend, Salamatu Garba, 22, to death.

The gory incident happened on March 23, 2018, in a bush in Jahun town, Jahun Local Government, following the refusal of Garba to abort a pregnancy that had reached four months.

Sunday Sun learnt from the Commissioner of Police, Mr. Bala Zama Senchi that some members of the public reported the matter to the police at Jahun Divisional Police Station, after the corpse of the deceased was discovered in the bush. The body was then moved to the mortuary of Jahun General Hospital, for preservation while investigation was launched into the murder.

From the information obtained by the police, detectives attached to the Homicide Section learnt about the relationship between the victim and Nasiru. They stormed his house and arrested him.

The case was then transferred to the State Criminal Investigation Department at the headquarters of the police command in Dutse, the Jigawa State capital.

In the course of interrogation, the police commissioner said that Nasiru confessed that he was responsible for the death of the young lady.

Nasiru, who is currently a 200-Level student of Ringim Polytechnic, studying for a diploma in Law, told Sunday Sun in an interview: “Salamatu Garba was my girlfriend and we have courted for some time and have been having sexual intercourse. She passed out from Government Girls Arabic Secondary School in 2017. Then she became pregnant. I wanted her to abort it, but she adamantly refused. And the pregnancy progressed to four months.

“On March 23, 2018. I took her to Jahun General Hospital and offered two nurses N13, 000 to perform the abortion. They refused to do it. That same day, I took Salamatu from the hospital on my motorcycle and rode straight into the bush around 9:00pm. When I stopped, I brought out my Jack knife and stabbed her on the neck and waited until she died before I left the bush and went to my house.

“The police came and arrested me. Later, they searched my house and found her head-tie.”

The bereaved father of the deceased, Alhaji Mohammed Garba added that he became apprehensive when the daughter did not return home on March 23 and began searching for her the next day. That was how he learnt about her death from some people in the community who said that the body of young lady was seen in the bush.

He added: “Nasiru and my daughter had been courting for some time, but I did not know that Nasiru had impregnated her and that the pregnancy was even up to four months. I was devastated when I saw the corpse of my daughter in the bush. It was an agonizing for me, because she was a brilliant girl. We buried my daughter the same day, March 24, in accordance with Islamic injunctions.”

The police commissioner has assured that the suspect would be charged to court soon.