…Mama BokoHaram pleads for schoolgirls’ release

North East rights activist, Aisha Alkali Wakil, popularly called Mama Boko Haram, has appealed to the Abu Musab Al-Barnawi-led faction of the sect (believed to have abducted 110 from Government Girls Secondary and Technical School, Dapchi, on February 19) to release them.

Aisha, a former member of the Committee on Dialogue and Peaceful Resolution of Security Challenges in the north, during the administration of former president Goodluck Jonathan, told PRNigeria in Maiduguri, yesterday, she is ready to sacrifice her life to rescue the girls from abductors.

“This thing is really breaking my heart. These children don’t even know what they are doing. Some of them were not even born at the time this thing started.

“Walahi, I will go after them, even if it will take my life to save these girls. They call me Mummy, but, they don’t listen to me.

“I keep on talking to them, begging them to lay down their arms and embrace peace but they will say ‘Insha-Allah, mummy, we are going to stop.’ Sometimes, they will say they are scared they are going to be killed but, I will tell them nobody is going to kill you.”

Appealing to the factional Boko Haram leader, Aisha said: “I heard you are now called ‘Abu Mussad Albarnawi’ but, I know you as Habib and I am begging you to stop the killing and abduction.

“I have sent many messages to you. I don’t know if you are getting these messages or you just choose to continue to hurt your mother and make her cry.

“Dear Habib, Nuru and others, I was told you may be the ones responsible for the kidnapped of these girls. Wherever you may be ,if you are listening to me, I beg you in the name of Allah to release the girls back to their families.

“What type of children will continue letting their mother to continue crying? Dear Habib, I pray Allah touches your heart and that of your colleagues to stop what you are doing. Please come out. I will never deny you, even if the whole world does. Those who know you know your heart. They know you are no longer interested in the fight anymore…”