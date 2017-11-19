The Sun News
Latest
19th November 2017 - Malnutrition: FG, GAIN to conduct food consumption survey
19th November 2017 - Group lauds MTN initiative on maternal, child healthcare
19th November 2017 - Warri Area Command reads Riot Acts to Vigilante Corps
19th November 2017 - Rap mogul Russell Simmons latest high profile celebrity to be accused of rape
19th November 2017 - Ekweremadu to speak at Mediators’ conference
19th November 2017 - B/Haram: FG flaunts 2017 positive global terrorism rating
19th November 2017 - Norway spends $10m in North East humanitarian crises
19th November 2017 - Zimbabwe: Mugabe given till noon Monday to quit Presidency
19th November 2017 - Anambra: It’s Obiano
19th November 2017 - 2017 The Awards ,The Winners
Home / National / Malnutrition: FG, GAIN to conduct food consumption survey

Malnutrition: FG, GAIN to conduct food consumption survey

— 19th November 2017

From: Magnus Eze, Abuja

An international non-governmental organisation, Global Alliance for Improved Nutrition (GAIN) has said it would support Nigeria by conducting food consumption survey for the country.

Executive Director of GAIN, Lawrence Haddad, stated this in Abuja, at the weekend, explaining that the organisation would partner other bodies to carry out the exercise.

Haddad, who is in Nigeria as part of activities marking the organisation’s 15th anniversary, stated that food systems form a quarter of any national economy, maintaining that malnourished countries have 10 per cent GDP lower.

He regretted that foods in the country were not properly fortified despite the legislations on it and urged all stakeholders in Nigeria to work assiduously to reduce consumption of junk foods.

According to him, Nigeria would become more of a powerhouse in Africa if it invests properly in nutrition.

Also speaking, Senior Advisor on Food Security and Nutrition to the Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development; Dr. Adeyinka Onabolu said it was important to know what Nigerians eat, as this would enable proper fortification of foods and avoid under nutrition or over nutrition.

Onabolu also said the ministry had through rapid assessment of the traditional foods in the various geo-political zones ensured that the menu of the Federal Government’s school feeding programme was nutritional.

She however, regretted that Nigerians rarely pay attention to product information before making purchases.

In his remarks, Coordinator of GAIN’s Post-harvest Loss Alliance for Nutrition (PLAN), Dr. Augustine Okoruwa, revealed that the organisation was working with the Federal Government and other partners to carry out cold chain capacity mapping for the country.

Post Views: 14
Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

Only Way Left For The Average Nigerian to End Money Worries

Midnight, pressed barrister Anthony suddenly couldn't URINATE. Normalize your PROSTATE issues here!!

Discover the Profitable Business that fetch a corper N1million. Click Here

How to make non-stop cash on the Internet. Click here!

High blood pressure? Stop managing it. Get it completely cured. Click here!

Defeat diabetes. Stop fretting. Normalize your blood sugar. Click here!!

Let's have some fun throwing jabs and jokes at the EPL Stars!

About author

Segun Adio

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Malnutrition: FG, GAIN to conduct food consumption survey

— 19th November 2017

From: Magnus Eze, Abuja An international non-governmental organisation, Global Alliance for Improved Nutrition (GAIN) has said it would support Nigeria by conducting food consumption survey for the country. Executive Director of GAIN, Lawrence Haddad, stated this in Abuja, at the weekend, explaining that the organisation would partner other bodies to carry out the exercise. Haddad,…

  • Group lauds MTN initiative on maternal, child healthcare

    — 19th November 2017

    A non-governmental organisation, the Advocacy Working Group (AWG), Ogun State Chapter, has described the launch of “Yellow Heart” initiative of MTN Foundation in the state as a development that would further promote maternal and child mortality rate in the country. Chairman of the Group, Mrs. Kemi Balogun, who said this at the event in Abeokuta,…

  • Warri Area Command reads Riot Acts to Vigilante Corps

    — 19th November 2017

    Warri Area Command Read Riot Acts To Vigilante Corps From: Ben Dunno, Warri The Warri Area Commander of the Nigerian Police, ACP Muhammad Shaba, has warned members of the vigilante groups under its command to adhere strictly to the code of ethnics and rules of engagement establishing it so as to enhance professionalism in its…

  • Ekweremadu to speak at Mediators’ conference

    — 19th November 2017

    From: Godwin Tsa, Abuja The Institute of Chartered Mediators and Conciliators (ICMC) has named Deputy Senate President, Dr. Ike Ekweremadu as keynote speaker at its Annual General Meeting and conference in Abuja. A statement by the 1st Vice President of the Institute,  Mrs. Margaret Nwagbo, said Senator Ekweremadu would be speaking on “Myth and Reality of Agitations:…

  • B/Haram: FG flaunts 2017 positive global terrorism rating

    — 19th November 2017

    From Magnus Eze, Abuja The federal government has flaunted the recent global endorsement of its fight against terrorism, as contained in the 2017 Global Terrorism Index of the Institute for Economics and Peace (IEP). Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed said the rating had confirmed that the military was winning the anti-terrorism campaign…

Archive

November 2017
M T W T F S S
« Oct    
 12345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
27282930  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351

Editor, Online: Ikenna Emewu
Contact: 08120997006

Share