I had promised 2 of my callers to discuss “male puberty”, this week. So for all mothers with daughters, for all fathers with sons, I am here to guide you.

Dr Ojum Ekeoma Ogwo

A woman called me from Abuja. She read my submissions on “Is this your first pregnancy?”. She said ‘I have 3 girls of about 7, 81/2 & 10 years’. I rebuked her for not practising, the much preached “ appropriate child spacing”. She retorted wryly ‘I did not make myself pregnant’.

Quite smart, she shifted the blame to us (men). She said, ‘I did not call you because of my girls. I have 2 other boys of about 11 and 13 years living with us. They were brought back from the village by my husband, they had lost both parents through a fatal car accident’. After pleasantries, she then hit the nail on the head. She asked, and I quote, ‘ Doc, when will a boy become a man?’. Her exact words.

I did not know what to make of this type of question.

Then I asked, ‘why?’ She said, ‘I read your take on girl-child and early pregnancy. When I prodded further, she then blurted out, ‘I want to know, when a boy will be able to make a girl pregnant?’. She wanted to know when the below teenage boys living with them, will be old enough to impregnate girls.

So as, to then take precautionary measures to protect her young girls.

First, I advised her, to be very protective of her young girls, no matter their ages and also the ages of the males living with them. This was compounded by the text, I got while we were still chatting, which came from a young man, an enthusiastic reader of my Dr Sun’s column, from Obowo in Imo State. He is a Laboratory Technologist.