– The Sun News
Latest
8th August 2018 - Male infertility on the rise -Expert warns
8th August 2018 - Wolves complete signing of Spanish winger Traore
8th August 2018 - NASS invasion: Dogara hails lawmakers
8th August 2018 - NASS invasion: APC alleges Saraki sponsored thugs to stop impeachment
8th August 2018 - Court refuses to stop Adeleke as Osun PDP guber candidate
8th August 2018 - Agric: FG directs RBDAs to begin dredging of rivers
8th August 2018 - Be good ambassadors of Gombe in holy land, Dankwambo tells intending pilgrims
8th August 2018 - Herdsmen: FG to develop 4000 hectares of rangeland
8th August 2018 - just in: EFCC freezes Benue govt’s accounts
8th August 2018 - Tambuwal condemns siege on NASS
Home / National / Male infertility on the rise -Expert warns
INFERTILITY

Male infertility on the rise -Expert warns

— 8th August 2018

Christy Anyanwu

A fertility expert has expressed concerns over reported increasing male infertility cases in recent times.

While expressing the need to urgently address the problem, the expert urged men and other stakeholders involved, on the need to address the problem because of the danger it posed to the family and society.

The medical expert, Dr. Abayomi Ajayi, who is Medical Director of Nordica Fertility Centre, Lagos, expressed worry about this new worrisome trend.

According to him, “Of course we are all aware that male infertility appears to be on the increase all over the world.

“We looked at our own figure here too from a study we conducted four years ago and we found out that when we compare the sperm count of men 10 years before with sperm count of men three years ago and to the present time, we found a decline of about 30 percent.

“So, we said sperm count appears to be declining at 3 percent per year. And because we are so interested in male fertility, we also looked at our figures again in the last five years and what we also saw again was that 12 percent of our men had no sperm at all while 38 percent present low sperm count.

“Out of every two sperm samples that we take, one has a problem and, therefore, we thought that it was something that we needed to further ensure that men were aware of so that they can quickly make decisions that will help them out”.

While saying the issue should be given urgent attention, Ajayi advised that men need to begin to check themselves on regular basis  because some men do high risk jobs.

READ ALSO: NASS invasion: APC alleges Saraki sponsored thugs to stop impeachment

He noted that in Warri, Sapele and Port Harcourt axis, where there are lots of activities in oil and gas, especially in the production sites, such jobs have a way of depleting the capacity of men in doing what he is expected of them reproductively.

According to him, “You see a man with a fine body physique but after examination you realise that he has no sperm at all.

“This is rampant these days. So, we thought it is our responsibility to continue to put it on the front burner so that you don’t waste valuable time and then you don’t do the stupid things within that period.

“Of course, we do not know precisely what is responsible for this but we know some contributing factors part of which is genetic, the environment contributes too.

“The way that the men these day spend their time contributes also. Drugs and anabolic steroids have become something that you get everywhere  and these act negatively on male fertility”.

Ajayi explained that the clinic has chosen the month of July to deal with male infertility and would want a lot of men to begin to see themselves prone to medical advice and examination.

READ ALSO: Clampdown on retailers of imported sugar, pasta, flour

“We want a lot of male to begin to look at how we are active players in the infertility subject matter. Men need to begin to see themselves as being may be 50/50 chance of male infertility being the factor for a family being unable to complete the family”.

However, it is essential that both men and women learn the fertility facts and consider being evaluated during fertility treatments.

According to a study published in the Journal of Human Reproductive Resources, a minimum of 40-50% of cases are caused due to male infertility problems. These issues include low sperm count, poor sperm, mortality, and so on.

 

Share
Tagged with:

About author

Segun Adio

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

INFERTILITY

Male infertility on the rise -Expert warns

— 8th August 2018

Christy Anyanwu A fertility expert has expressed concerns over reported increasing male infertility cases in recent times. While expressing the need to urgently address the problem, the expert urged men and other stakeholders involved, on the need to address the problem because of the danger it posed to the family and society. The medical expert,…

  • Yakubu Dogara

    NASS invasion: Dogara hails lawmakers

    — 8th August 2018

    The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Mr Yakubu Dogara, has hailed members of the National Assembly for resisting the invasion. Dogara, who arrived at the National Assembly premises about 5.08pm on Tuesday, said it would take courageous citizens to defend democracy. Reacting to the siege and the resilience of lawmakers, who guarded the National…

  • SARAKI

    NASS invasion: APC alleges Saraki sponsored thugs to stop impeachment

    — 8th August 2018

    Romanus Ugwu, Abuja The All Progressives Congress (APC) has accused the Senate President Bukola Saraki of sponsoring thugs to foment violence in the upper legislative chamber all in a bid to stop his impeachment. In the statement signed by the acting National Publicity Secretary, Yekini Nabena, the ruling party claimed that it took the timely…

  • ADELEKE

    Court refuses to stop Adeleke as Osun PDP guber candidate

    — 8th August 2018

    An Osun State High Court has dismissed the suit seeking to stop Sen. Ademola Adeleke as the governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the September 22 election. The court was presided over by Justice David Oladimeji. Justice Oladimeji, on Wednesday, dismissed the suit in the ruling he delivered. Two members of the…

  • RIVERS

    Agric: FG directs RBDAs to begin dredging of rivers

    — 8th August 2018

    Okwe Obi, Abuja The Federal Government has directed River Basin Development Authorities (RBDAs) to embark on routine dredging of rivers and water channels to boost agriculture. Minister of Water Resources, Suleiman Adamu, gave the directive recently while launching the dredging of Kumadugu-Yobe tributary, at Wachakal in Yobe State. He said the measure became necessary to…

Archive

August 2018
S M T W T F S
« Jul    
 1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
262728293031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share