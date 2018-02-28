The Sun News
Latest
28th February 2018 - Maldives deports int’l lawyers who travelled to study impact of emergency
28th February 2018 - INEC chairman warns RECs against partisanship
28th February 2018 - We’ve right to stop passenger traveling or entering Nigeria – NIS
28th February 2018 - Kwara Assembly bars ex-govs, dep. govs from taking pensions
28th February 2018 - Op. RAT RACE claims four kidnappers, 1 soldier in Kogi
28th February 2018 - Infrastructural devt: Rivers elders score Wike high
28th February 2018 - Katsina police nab fake NAF officer, kill two armed robberys
28th February 2018 - JUST IN: Osinbajo to open Lagos-Kano Economic summit in Epe Tuesday
28th February 2018 - US varsity admits owing Nigerian government $202k
28th February 2018 - Trial of Burkina Faso coup plotters adjourned indefinitely
Home / World News / Maldives deports int’l lawyers who travelled to study impact of emergency

Maldives deports int’l lawyers who travelled to study impact of emergency

— 28th February 2018

HindustanTimes

The Maldives detained and deported a group of international lawyers who travelled to the troubled honeymoon islands to study the impact of emergency rule, their organisation said, on Wednesday.

Law Asia, a regional lawyers’ association, said it had sent four members in response to an open invitation the government issued two days after President Abdulla Yameen imposed a state of emergency.

That followed a Supreme Court order, later rescinded, to release political prisoners and reinstate sacked lawmakers — a move that would have cost Yameen his majority in parliament.

The President has overseen a major crackdown on dissent in recent years, jailing a series of prominent critics including the opposition leader and sacking MPs who defected from the ruling party.

Earlier this month, Yameen sacked the chief justice and another senior judge before imposing emergency rule, sparking international condemnation.

The crisis has hit the image of the Maldives as a peaceful holiday paradise, although it has had little impact on life away from the capital in the upmarket resort islands popular with honeymooners.

The four lawyers were detained on Sunday when they arrived at Male international airport, where they were held and subsequently deported, Law Asia said.

“By such action, the government of Maldives deprived itself of the benefit of an independent and impartial assessment by a fact-finding team not sponsored by any individuals, parties or organisations in the Maldives,” it said.

The government had invited international organisations to send representatives to “assess the situation in the Maldives and witness the safety and security of Male” under emergency rule.

Law Asia said they had been trying for more than two weeks to arrange special visas before deciding to send the delegation after informing the immigration authorities.

Separately, Yameen’s niece Dunya Maumoon resigned late Tuesday as health minister.

She had been under pressure to resign since Yameen ordered the arrest of her father, ex-president Maumoon Abdul Gayoom.

The 80-year-old was President for 30 years until the country’s first democratic elections in 2008 and was initially see as the power behind the throne until be became estranged from his half brother and backed the opposition.

He was arrested on a charge of trying to topple the government hours after the emergency was declared.

Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

From job seeking to running a N50 million a year business

Guaranteed Income: Register for free and get 100 dollar bonus to start!

Frenzy moments in the EPL, enjoy as we throw jabs at 'em!

Midnight, Pressed Barrister Anthony suddenly couldn't urinate! Enlarged Prostate! Shrink yours. No Surgery!

About author

Segun Adio

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

INEC chairman warns RECs against partisanship

— 28th February 2018

Romanus Ugwu, Abuja Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, on Tuesday, read the riot act to the Resident Electoral Commissioners (RECs) and Administrative Secretaries against involvement in partisan politics ahead of the 2019 general elections. INEC boss, who gave the directive during the first quarterly meeting with the RECs in…

  • We’ve right to stop passenger traveling or entering Nigeria – NIS

    — 28th February 2018

    Louis Ibah As Nigeria commences the issuance of visa on arrival for non-nationals as part of the Ease of Doing Business policy, the Nigerian Immigration Services (NIS) says it has been given the prerogative to bar persons with unexplained motives from entering the country. The NIS also said it has the right to check the…

  • Kwara Assembly bars ex-govs, dep. govs from taking pensions

    — 28th February 2018

    Layi Olanrewaju, Ilorin A bill seeking to allow for the suspension of payment of pensions to former governors and deputy governors during any period they hold a political or public office has been passed into law by the Kwara State House of Assembly. The passage of the bill into law was preceded by consideration of…

  • Op. RAT RACE claims four kidnappers, 1 soldier in Kogi

    — 28th February 2018

    Emmanuel Adeyemi, Lokoja The military exercise code named Operation RAT RACE deployed in the North Central zone to smoke out hoodlums have recorded a huge success  in Kogi State as four kidnappers were, on Tuesday afternoon, said to have been  gunned down. According to an witness account, soldiers invaded the hideout of the hoodlums at…

  • Infrastructural devt: Rivers elders score Wike high

    — 28th February 2018

    Fred Itua, Abuja A forum of Rivers State Elders Statesmen, headed by a former Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Chibudom Nwuche, on Tuesday, hailed Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State over the infrastructural development since he assumed office in 2015. They also urged political leaders in Rivers State to eschew bitterness and be…

Archive

February 2018
S M T W T F S
« Jan    
 123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share