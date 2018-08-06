Maldini rejoins AC Milan

Milan legend Paolo Maldini has officially returned to the club, taking on the role of strategic development director.

“Milan’s new era is further strengthened by the name of Paolo Maldini, who becomes the new strategic development director of the club’s sporting area,” read a statement.

“Paolo is a living legend in the Rossoneri’s history for his exceptional class, talent, leadership, loyalty and record of success, which is unparalleled.

“These qualities will play a decisive role in taking Milan back to where they deserve to be.”

Maldini made 902 appearances for Milan between 1984 and 2009, winning seven Scudetti and five European Cups, and played 127 times for Italy.

However, he had been reluctant to return to the club following his retirement as his relationship with former owner Silvio Berlusconi became strained, while he confessed to having little faith in Li Yonghong’s board.

It marks another coup for Elliott Management and Leonardo, who have already overseen the Rossoneri’s reinstatement to the Europa League and the arrivals of ex-Juventus pair Mattia Caldara and Gonzalo Higuain.