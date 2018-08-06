– The Sun News
Latest
6th August 2018 - Security votes, Ortom and witch-hunt
6th August 2018 - France 2018: Falconets face German hurdle 
6th August 2018 - Maldini rejoins AC Milan
6th August 2018 - APC, Saraki and Senate presidency
6th August 2018 - Mass defection and 2019 election
6th August 2018 - Africa still needs strong men
6th August 2018 - Boosting breastfeeding in Nigeria
6th August 2018 - Between broom revolution and umbrella united
6th August 2018 - Endless agony, as gridlock grounds Lagos-Badagry road
6th August 2018 - Akpabio meets Buhari in London
Home / Sporting Sun / Sports / Maldini rejoins AC Milan
Maldini

Maldini rejoins AC Milan

— 6th August 2018

Milan legend Paolo Maldini has officially returned to the club, taking on the role of strategic development director.

“Milan’s new era is further strengthened by the name of Paolo Maldini, who becomes the new strategic development director of the club’s sporting area,” read a statement.

READ ALSO ITTF ranking: Aruna Quadri climbs to 18th spot

“Paolo is a living legend in the Rossoneri’s history for his exceptional class, talent, leadership, loyalty and record of success, which is unparalleled.

“These qualities will play a decisive role in taking Milan back to where they deserve to be.”
Maldini made 902 appearances for Milan between 1984 and 2009, winning seven Scudetti and five European Cups, and played 127 times for Italy.

However, he had been reluctant to return to the club following his retirement as his relationship with former owner Silvio Berlusconi became strained, while he confessed to having little faith in Li Yonghong’s board.

It marks another coup for Elliott Management and Leonardo, who have already overseen the Rossoneri’s reinstatement to the Europa League and the arrivals of ex-Juventus pair Mattia Caldara and Gonzalo Higuain.

Share
Tagged with:

About author

Omotayo Edubi

Related Articles

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

SENATOR AKPABIO

Akpabio meets Buhari in London

— 6th August 2018

Head of Digital Communication of the Presidency, Tolu Ogunlesi, confirmed the meeting between President Buhari and Senator Akpabio in London… Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja President Muhammadu Buhari yesterday received Senate Minority Leader, Godswill Akpabio in London. The meeting is coming on the heels of former Akwa Ibom State governor’s reported plans to defect from the Peoples Democratic…

  • UNSEAT

    How APC senators plan to unseat Saraki – R-APC

    — 6th August 2018

    “We can bring you news that the disputed leadership of the APC have perfected their plans to apply Gestapo methods to forcefully unseat the Senate President” • Accuses ruling party’s lawmakers of wooing PDP counterparts • APC: It’s cheap blackmail • NNPC denies allegation Romanus Ugwu; Uche Usim, Abuja and Sunday Ani The Reformed All…

  • AKPABIO'S DEFECTION RUMOUR

    Anxiety in Akwa Ibom over Akpabio’s defection rumour

    — 6th August 2018

    Akpabio’s defection to APC has remained a recurrent rumour since 2017 when Osinbajo openly invited him to defect to APC during his visit to Uyo Joe Effiong, Uyo There is anxiety in the entire political landscape of Akwa Ibom State following the rumour that the Senate Minority Leader and former governor of the state, Godswill…

  • BETTER NIGERIA

    2019: We deserve better Nigeria – Obasanjo

    — 6th August 2018

    The former president declared that he was ready to make more personal sacrifices like he had done, to make Nigeria better. Laide Raheem, Abeokuta Former President Olusegun Obasanjo has vowed that no amount of intimidation and threat will force him to abandon his struggle for a better Nigeria. He said “nobody who loves Nigeria will…

  • UMAHI CALLS OSHIOMHOLE STATEMENT CHILDISH

    Umahi knocks Oshiomhole

    — 6th August 2018

    – Describes APC chair’s attack as childish, blackmail Obinna Odogwu, Abakaliki Ebonyi State governor, Chief David Umahi, has chided the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Adams Oshiomhole, over the latter’s demand for an unreserved apology for denying his party access to Abakaliki Stadium last Saturday. READ ALSO: Umahi renames Abakaliki stadium after late…

Archive

August 2018
S M T W T F S
« Jul    
 1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
262728293031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share